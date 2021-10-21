Friday, October 22, 2021
Celebrity

3 ideal movies to watch with mom in her day – Come on and see

By Sonia Gupta
Mother’s Day is an ideal excuse to sit down with Mom and watch a good movie.

And what better way to celebrate the date than to do it with someone who alludes to that always strong bond between mothers and their children, something that was discussed many times in the cinema.

Mamma mia!

This film was based on the homonymous musical theater play, Mamma Mia, performed with the songs of the Swedish group ABBA.

Starring the great Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard, these men will seek to know who is the real father of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), the daughter of Donna (Streep).

We recommend it because it is a work of art, intelligent, funny, the performance of the protagonist is masterful demonstrating that she can act, sing, dance and do wonders. What a great movie is said. Currently it is only available in Movistar Play, but the one who searches finds it in the wide world of the internet.




A Possible Dream (on Amazon Prime Video)

This is another look at motherhood and, therefore, we suggest it. With Sandra Bullock, who received the Oscar for best actress and the Golden Globe as a dramatic actress.

Based on a true story, it tells the story of a couple who take in a homeless young black man and care for him until he transforms into a football powerhouse.

Sofia’s decision

This drama won the Oscar to Meryl Streep and the title of the film has to do with the crucial and cruel moment for any mother to choose which of her two children lives and which dies.

Sohpie is a Polish immigrant, who travels to the United States to save her life. However, that decision marked her for the rest of her days.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
