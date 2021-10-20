“You are China Suárez and you can conquer any man or woman on the planet: Who?” | Chronicle

Since the screenshots of racy virtual conversations between Mauro Icardi and the China Suarez, the world did not stop being aware of the decision that would make Wanda nara about her marriage to the footballer.

According to the Paris Saint Germain player’s penultimate post on his official Instagram account, where he is seen very close to his wife speaking with his back to the camera, the diva would have forgiven him after exposing it to the entire world in the media.

“Thank you my love for continuing to trust this beautiful family, thank you for being the engine of our lives, I love you”, were the words that accompanied the posting of Rosario in the epigraph. And he completed, in a clear tone of regret: “How much it hurts to hurt your loved ones. You only heal when you have the forgiveness of who you hurt “.

In addition, a few hours ago, Icardi confirmed his love for Wanda Nara with another tender post in which they both smile at the camera hugging and wrote: “Hug me tight and never let go of me”. This publication already has almost 500 thousand “hearts”, while yesterday’s one, exceeded one million “likes” and garnered tens of thousands of comments.

Thanks to these indications, everything would seem to indicate that the crisis of the couple between the media and the soccer player is over and that the marriage will begin a long process until it returns to normality and establishes bonds of trust.

Happy ending or not, what many other users of social networks did not stop commenting this week was the “few codes” that China Suárez has in love and her target specific with men who were or are in a stable relationship. Although of course, it is not all their responsibility: they are the ones who decide to start a romance and be unfaithful to their partners.









As a joke, some netizens pointed out that the former Almost angels It is so beautiful and charismatic – one of the most beautiful in Argentina, for many – that it is impossible to resist its charms. This is why in the last hours, a Twitter user started a survey on her virtual account that ended up going viral: “You are China Suárez and you can conquer any man or woman on the planet. Who are you going for? “, Shooting.

“Tom Hiddleston”, “El Chino Darín or Timothee Chalamet”, “Why only one? China had several … “,” Tom Hardy “,” the young Marlon Brando “,” Mick Jagger “,” Ryan Gosling “,” Jason Momoa “,” Ashton Kutcher “,” Luis Miguel, in optimal times “,” Jake Gyllenhaal “ and many other responses, between gifs and photos of men with seductive looks and exposed breasts, began to accumulate in the comment box of the tweet. Will China Suárez have such power to conquer?