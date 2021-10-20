Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Celebrity

Will Smith shows his progress 5 months after claiming to be in the “worst shape” of his life

By Arjun Sethi
Last month of May 2021 Will Smith shared a photo in underwear where it said: “I’m going to be honest with all of you, I’m in the worst physical shape of my life“.

To later add in another post on Instagram: “This is the body that took me through a whole pandemic and countless days going through the pantry. I love this body, but I want to FEEL better,” he explained.

“No more midnight muffins …I will put myself in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! “, assured the actor.

Since then Will has been subjected to harsh training to achieve the goal that has been set and get back in shape that he lost during the pandemic.

Throughout these months the actor has shared several images and video exercising where he showed that he was taking it seriously.

But now, Will posted a video where collects some of his hardest days from training where we see him doing weights, pull-ups or running.

“And to think that Sundays used to be for muffins,” he writes next to the post at the same time we can see the obvious results of your effort.

