Why did you decide to give up acting and disappear from the cameras?

Cameron Diaz, the actress who conquered movie screens since the early 90’s, despite all the success he achieved, today he lives with his family, away from cameras and public life.

San Diego, California (in the United States) was the birthplace of this star of Hollywood, on August 30, 1972. His beginning in the world of entertainment occurred when he was 15 years and started working like model. However, her parents let her work alone on the condition of do not leave your studies secondary and did so.

By the end of high school, Cameron was able to fully dedicate himself to modeling and achieved his first big project. I travel to Japan to parade with recognized brands of fashion. After two years, upon returning to his native country, his name was already recognized in the middle.

At that time she appeared in magazine covers and several catwalks. Until it got to the point get tired of it and leave the world of fashion.

To their 20 years began to participate in issues of performance and he liked it so much that he decided to pursue that profession. Determined to achieve her goals, her first appearance on camera was with the erotic short film She’s No Angel 1992.

The jump to stardom he got it with his participation in the movie The mask, where his role was the romantic interest of the protagonist (Jim Carrey). Even though his Secondary character did not have much dialogue, his participation revealed his potential for big screen.

From then on he participated in great successes such as: Moon without honey (nineteen ninety six), My best friend’s Wedding (1997), Charlie’s Angels (2000) and the saga of Shrek. In his history there are more than 40 feature films, all in consecutive years since their first project. On all those occasions his desire to follow his passion they had been older than exhaustion, but one day he decided to leave everything behind.

On 2014 carried out his last three projects Annie, Sex tape and The Other Woman. After this he has not returned to participate in audiovisual works.









“I was not managing my life. One day I understood that my daily routine It had to be everything that I could handle and do by myself, without delegating to other people to be able to solve them. When you do something to a really high level for a long period, which takes you all the time, you miss out on giving it to other people ”, explained the actress from 49 years in the program Hart to Heart.