“What’s your favorite Ben Affleck movie?”

Seven months have passed since Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez they put an end to theirs. Shortly after their breakup, the singer and actress resumed her relationship with Ben affleckWhile the former Yankees player continues to enjoy being single and trying to forget his ex. A task that should not be easy, especially if you are constantly being reminded of it and even at your job …

The former athlete was commenting on a baseball game this week in Boston and fans of the Red Sox (Ben Affleck’s favorite team) They did not pass up an opportunity to yell at Arod about their ex-partner during the broadcast of the match. A day at work that you will surely want to forget …

Alex Rodriguez had to hear chants of “JLo JLo JLo” and also shouts of “JLo is with Ben Affleck now” while he was commenting on the game, as can be seen and heard in videos circulating on social networks.









But if that wasn’t enough, some fans were asking him about Ben Affleck directly. “Arod, what is your favorite Ben Affleck movie? Let’s guess it’s not” Gigli “?” Is heard in another video, in which the person yelling refers to the movie where Ben met. Affleck and JLo almost two decades ago and the spark between them first emerged.

It was inevitable that many of these screams were filtered through the microphones and heard on television.

With grace and know-how, Alex Rodriguez ignored these malicious fans and went about his job as normal as if they weren’t reminding him of his ex and current partner while talking about baseball …

