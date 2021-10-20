Vin Diesel: The Rock Says Fast & Furious Members Thanked After Criticizing Him

Dwayne Johnson says team members reached out and thanked him after he publicly criticized his co-star from Fast and furious, Vin Diesel, on Instagram.

In an interview with Vanity fair, Johnson talked about his post made while filming for The Fate of the Furious , which targeted an anonymous male co-star who was later revealed to be the mainstay of the series, Diesel.

“Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it anyway. Slimy, ”Johnson wrote at the time.

Johnson told the magazine that “the same old shit” caused him to do the post and that he regrets going public with his frustrations.

He said, “I wanted to say what I said. Safely. I mean what I say when I say it. But expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do. ” The actor and former professional wrestler also admitted that “it was not my best day.”

Johnson then revealed that even though the now-deleted post caused a “firestorm,” the film crew supported me: “Oddly, however. [fue] as if all the team members found their way to me and thanked me quietly or sent me a note.









“But yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I deal with that kind of nonsense away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day. “

Johnson also revealed that he only returned to do The Fate of the Furious , which was the eighth installment of the series, on the basis that he would not have to share a set with Diesel: “I wanted to give up the drama. I thought that was the best thing to do. For all.”

He also confirmed that the two did meet to try to settle their differences: “Well, there was a meeting. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful gathering. I would call it a clarity meeting. He and I had a good talk in my trailer, and it was outside of that talk that it really became very clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And he agreed to leave it there. “

So far this year, Johnson has been featured in the blockbuster Jungle cruise and you can see him in Red Notice of Netflix.

The ninth movie Fast and furious, F9 , was released earlier this year after multiple delays caused by the pandemic, with mixed reviews.