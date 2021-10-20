“Vampire Teeth”: Megan Fox returns to the cinema and talks about her great role in the LGBTQ community

USA. – Megan fox returns to the big screen with Netflix with the new movie “Vampire Teeth “, which seems to have a theme very similar to the popular 2009 film “Jennifer´s Body”, Where Fox played a cheerleader who murdered every man she dated. This film went unnoticed at first, but today it is considered cult thanks to the community LGBTQ.

Is that over the years many women have come out of the closet thanks to a scene starring Megan and Amanda seyfried. The actress has said that for many years, her fans have told her that they succeeded come out of the closet thanks to her, even that they were able to do it in a simple way. This not only had to do with the aforementioned film, it is that Fox herself came out of the closet as bisexual years ago.

The renowned protagonist of “Transformers “ He spoke of his sexuality at a time when people were not very predisposed to listen to it. Meghan fox She was always proud of who she is and last Pride Month she posted a photo celebrating being part of the community for over 20 years. She loves being able to help young women come out of the closet.









He even went so far as to say that if that were his purpose in life, he would be more than happy with it, it is that it is not something that everyone can achieve with just a movie or a testimony. Lately the star has been dating Machine Gun Kelly, and some fans have come to doubt his bisexuality because of this. But the artist is in charge of remembering that a bisexual person does not stop being so because they are in a relationship with someone of the opposite sex.

Now Megan fox She is very happy to be able to return to the world of acting after spending many years in the shadows. It is that while recording “Transformers 3 “, the actress made some comments about the director of the film, Michael Bay. This one used to tell her that she should only “Look sexy”This angered Fox and he ended up confessing everything in an interview. After being fired and not being hired in other films, Fox returns stronger than ever with a new opportunity.