Tonight comes Doc, an Italian series based on the real case of a doctor who lost his memory

Starring the Turin Luca argentero, heartthrob of several series and remembered for his participation in “Eat Pray Love” (2010) together with Julia Roberts, the production follows Dr. Andrea Fanti, a brilliant director of the internal medicine area.

Fanti’s diagnoses were famous for their speed but also for their precision, and that, together with his level of exactingness, earned him the respect and some fear of colleagues and patients.

However, everything changed for him when he was shot in the head. After going through a coma and life-saving surgery, Fanti wakes up with no record of the last 12 years of her life.









Although his cerebral cortex was severely damaged, his passion and dedication are intact, so he asks permission to continue in his profession. But you are only allowed to start from the lowest echelon of the medical career, like a fresh out of college.

That puts him as a companion to the same residents twenty years his junior, whom he treated mercilessly as chief physician.

Raffaele Esposito (Commissioner Montalbano), Matilde Gioli (Human Capital), Gianmarco Saurino (Che Dio ci aiuti), Sara Lazzaro (The Young Pope), Giovanni Scifoni (One Step from Heaven) and Beatrice Grannò (Il Capitano Maria) They are part of the cast of Doc.

The first season of “Doc” It consists of 16 episodes, and a second is already in production.