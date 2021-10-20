Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeCelebrityTonight comes Doc, an Italian series based on the real case of...
Celebrity

Tonight comes Doc, an Italian series based on the real case of a doctor who lost his memory

By Arjun Sethi
0
43




Starring the Turin Luca argentero, heartthrob of several series and remembered for his participation in “Eat Pray Love” (2010) together with Julia Roberts, the production follows Dr. Andrea Fanti, a brilliant director of the internal medicine area.

Fanti’s diagnoses were famous for their speed but also for their precision, and that, together with his level of exactingness, earned him the respect and some fear of colleagues and patients.

However, everything changed for him when he was shot in the head. After going through a coma and life-saving surgery, Fanti wakes up with no record of the last 12 years of her life.




Although his cerebral cortex was severely damaged, his passion and dedication are intact, so he asks permission to continue in his profession. But you are only allowed to start from the lowest echelon of the medical career, like a fresh out of college.

That puts him as a companion to the same residents twenty years his junior, whom he treated mercilessly as chief physician.

Raffaele Esposito (Commissioner Montalbano), Matilde Gioli (Human Capital), Gianmarco Saurino (Che Dio ci aiuti), Sara Lazzaro (The Young Pope), Giovanni Scifoni (One Step from Heaven) and Beatrice Grannò (Il Capitano Maria) They are part of the cast of Doc.

The first season of “Doc” It consists of 16 episodes, and a second is already in production.


Previous articleTen playlists you should always have on hand
Next articleJamie Lynn Spears: Britney Spears’ sister tries to donate the proceeds of her memoirs to an NGO and the entity rejects them | People
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv