Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter reappears with a new look: She looks redhead like her famous mom

Always very reserved and low-key, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman He reappeared on his Instagram account with a new look and showing part of the abstract art creations he makes that he boasts on his social networks.

Little is known of the young woman. Despite having famous parents in Hollywood, he avoids being the center of attention from his followers, who react with some effusiveness to the few publications that he occasionally gives away.

Isabella Kidman Cruise He belongs to the Church of Scientology as the superstar of the big screen and is said to be the second most prominent member after its leader, according to the newspaper La Vanguardia.

Tom Cruise’s daughter’s new look

The last publication of Bella, as the young woman is known, was in February 2021, with a black and white photo in which her face was seen. In this new opportunity, she gave a selfie with which she found praise from her fans, by letting herself be seen renewed.

In the snapshot, the 28-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise was seen with a new look of loose red hair and a layered cut to below the shoulders, with very short bangs.

In the lower part of his nasal septum he continues to wear the piercing in the form of a small silver ring. In the post, he only added a cowboy emoji, which matched his red scarf tied around his neck.









In addition to the color of his hair, his fans drew attention to his white shirt, stamped with the face of Bill murray in the character who starred in the film “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”, with the body edited, reported the Daily Mail.

With the photo retouched, Bella placed underneath the body of Stone Cold Steve Austin, actor and professional wrestler, considered a legend in this practice of the ring.

Bella is an artist and designer and from her Instagram account she usually publishes the results of her works in which she usually includes human figures, but in others, abstract drawings, all always full of a lot of color.

And that art, many times, brings it to the canvas through this kind of creative originality.

Followers left positive comments about how she looked in her new look: “Looking beautiful. I love your hair”; “Beautiful, Bella”; “Beautiful lady”, while a netizen managed to mention the design of her shirt: “That shirt is …” along with a fire emoji.

