To conquer Hollywood! Get to know the next project that Diego Boneta will star in – Film News

Diego Boneta continues his career as one of the most prominent Latino actors in Hollywood. He recently participated in the film Die in a Gunfight next to Alexandra daddario and how to forget about Monster Hunter: The Hunt Begins, where he shared credits with Jovovich mile and Ron Perlman. And right now he’s ready to hang up his silk shirts and ruffle Luis Miguel’s pompadour to embark on a new production.









Is about At midnight, a romantic comedy coming exclusively to Paramount Plus. In accordance with Variety, the story will follow the lives of two people who, for their own emotional safety, decided not to fall in love again. Alejandro lives a quiet life and Grace, a popular actress, is a rising star with a famous boyfriend she doesn’t trust. Everything changes when their destinies cross.

It was recently confirmed that Jonah Feingold he will be the director of this film, which is really logical considering his experience on romantic grounds. The director brought to the big screen Dating & New York, which made it to the last edition of the Tribeca Film Festival. Although the cast that will accompany Boneta has not yet been revealed, it is a fact that they will begin filming in January of next year.

This project will be produced in part by Three friends, the company of Boneta and Natalia González. And the same protagonist, in addition, the Mexican director has joined the production Michel Franco (New order) under the seal of Theorem. This confirms that the protagonist of titles like Father Of The Bride and Amor, weddings and other disasters, will not be the only Mexican involved in this film, what pride!

At the moment no further information has been revealed, so we will have to be patient to learn new details about Diego Boneta’s new project in Hollywood. Do you want to see this new romantic comedy with a Mexican touch?