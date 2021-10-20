Tim Burton wants Christina Ricci as Morticia in Netflix’s The Addams Family

MADRID, Apr 27. (CultureOcio) –

Tim Burton is already preparing a new series of The Addams Family, fiction that would focus on the character of Wednesday. Waiting to know details of the cast, the latest rumors suggest that Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in The Addams Family (1991) and The Addams Family: The Tradition Continues (1993), I could go back to the saga.

According to The Illuminerdi, Burton and the series team has been set on Ricci for the role of Morticia, matriarch of the family who was played by Angelica Houston. At the moment it is not known if Ricci has negotiated to take over the role.









In addition, the publication points out that Jenna Ortega sounds like a candidate to give life to Wednesday. Her incorporation to the cast has not yet been confirmed, as the article also mentions Bailee Madison. as another of the possible protagonists. Although the casting is open to all ethnic groups, The Illuminerdi assures that there are preferences for signing a Latin actress.

“The series revolves around an intriguing and supernatural mystery which shows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday tries to master his psychic abilities, thwart a monstrous murder spree that has terrorized the city and solve the supernatural mystery that his parents lived through 25 years ago, all while exploring his complicated new relationships in Nevermore“, says the description of the series, which will have eight episodes.

Burton’s latest job is Dumbo, a live-action adaptation of the Disney classic starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. In addition to preparing the Wednesday series for Netflix, the director is working on Beetlejuice 2, a sequel to the 1988 film headed by Michael Keaton.