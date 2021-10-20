This is how Coldplay and Selena Gomez are heard live with ‘Let Somebody Go’ | Music

Jean G. Fowler

The band and the singer performed the song together on stage for the first time

With the recent release of his album “Music of the Spheres “, Coldplay is consenting to his fans with different news, since after confirming the world tour with which they will return to Mexico in 2022

, now they offered a special live performance with Selena Gomez, with whom they sang “Let Somebody Go”.

The track from their eleventh album was first performed live by the artists on The Late Late Show With James Corden, program they were invited to attend all week for interviews, music, dynamics and more.

Chris Martin sat at the piano to play the nostalgic melody, while Selena Gomez entered the stage seconds later, accompanied by the rest of the Coldplay members.









The atmosphere and sound were perfect to accompany the melancholic lyrics of “Let Somebody Go”, which talks about the feeling of having to let go of someone you love with all your being, it seems to be created for those with a broken heart.

At the presentation, Selena Gomez wore an elegant black dress with sleeves, while she performed the song’s melody with Martin in unison.

This theme will inevitably make you think of a person to whom you gave everything, until you realize that it is time to say goodbye and although you know that they may always be with you in mind and soul, it is perfect for a break up.

Lyrics for “Let Somebody Go” by Coldplay and Selena Gomez in English

We had a kind of love

I thought that it would never end

Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

We talked around in circles and

We talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars, ’cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go

All the storms we weathered

Everything that we went through

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and

I asked them to explain

They said love is only equal to the pain

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh it hurts like so

To let somebody go

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh, when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

Oh, when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

So when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go

But you’re still with me now, I know

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

But you’re still with me now, I know