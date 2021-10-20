The wheel of time: within Amazon’s bet that the next Game of Thrones will be

Central and Eastern Europe have traditionally been welcoming places to make film and television. The locations are suitably grand, variable, and ancient; the local expertise, honed by decades of Hollywood productions coming and going, is high-end and relatively affordable. So Brown initially set his sights on Hungary. But, he says, “I spoke to friends from Budapest who had worked there and they said, ‘You’re not going in.’ “Then he tested in Prague, and found that the waiting list for the production space was just as long. So, after thinking about it, Brown and his production partners They decided to create their own studio from scratch. “We are a great company,” said Brown, who is demanding and speaks English and has worked on all kinds of projects, from The Phantom Menace to Outlander. “The series is enormously ambitious from a creative point of view. And how do we fill it? That’s why we are in this 350,000-square-foot building. “

And so, Jordan Studios, where the production of The Wheel of Time, they ended up in a remote corner of Prague, in a gigantic pale blue complex of industrial buildings that used to be the warehouse of a trucking company. Here they make their own visual effects. They have their own acrobatics gym, with archery targets and a climbing wall. They have a gunsmith, who is also a jeweler, and he has a 3D printer. They have a wardrobe department that could equip an army. They have individual offices for the writers and a writers room and almost infinite space for those same writers to stay out in the cold and smoke. Accounting is here. Also the decoration of the sets and the advertising of the units. They have their own stages the size of a football field, in which they employ four different Czech construction companies to build diverse and intricate interiors.

Judkins has a sober but spacious office on the corner of the first floor. He is 38 years old, has curly hair and is a book reader, in the lingo of the set: the books of The Wheel of Time they are long, and there are 14, in addition to the prequel, so most of the members of the production, whether they are actors, producers or executives, have not yet read more than the first. But Judkins has been a fan of the series since childhood., and knows the books as intimately as any fan. He was born into a Mormon family that moved from Salt Lake City to Pittsburgh when he was young. He realized he was gay at 18. “When I first came out of the closet, it was a bit difficult with my family,” he told me in his office. “My parents were incredible, but even the understanding of what it was, what was happening …”. The Wheel of Time -which Judkins read with his mother- it helped, in complex ways that Judkins would later channel to launch his version of the series.









What to say about these books? Robert Jordan -the pseudonym of a man named James Oliver Rigney Jr., born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1948- began working at The wheel of time in 1984. By then, he had graduated from the Citadel, served twice as a helicopter gunner in Vietnam, and started his writing career. He had a beard, liked wide-brimmed hats, and generally maintained the vibe and demeanor of someone Ken Burns might have interviewed about the Civil War. The first book in the series, The eye of the world, was published in 1990; 17 years and 11 installments later, Jordan died of a rare blood disease, with The wheel of time still unfinished. Finally, Jordan’s widow and former editor, Harriet McDougal Rigney, asked a 32-year-old fantasy novelist and former Mormon missionary named Brandon Sanderson to complete the story, using the notes and audio recordings Jordan had made in his bed. of death before passing away. It took three sequels and five more years for the series, which has already sold more than 90 million copies, will come to an end. When I say that I have been reading these books for more than half my life, I mean it.

Jordan was, and this is an understatement, a world builder, an iterator of hundreds of characters and many nations, all with their own complicated pasts and uncertain futures, making its plot almost impossible to summarize. But first book starts out relatively simply, more or less the same way you do The Lord of the rings , with a few hapless young men in a remote small town whose lives are turned upside down by the arrival of a wise and mysterious figure. Battles, missions, and a great deal of meandering ensue. One of the first impressions Amanda Kate Shuman, a writer on the show, had of the books, she told me, was that “a lot of characters go out for a lot of walks to a lot of inns.”