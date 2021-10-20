The trailer for Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, came to light

As can be seen in the video, the powers that this villain has are stronger than anyone’s. It is capable of turning a person into bones in a matter of seconds, grabbing bullets with his hand, which cannot damage him thanks to his clothing that is bulletproof and also to fly. This brief preview already hints at the drama and suspense that the film will convey.

Black Adam – Teaser Trailer Subtitulado Spanish Latino

The excitement of “The Rock” for playing this character can be perceived for some time, since every opportunity that the Take the opportunity to upload a photo of your characterization to your personal accounts and keep your fans up to date. At DC online event He was also happy and grateful, in addition to expressing that “He was born to be Black Adam.”

On the other hand, on his Instagram profile shared the images that were broadcast on the FanDome where the cast of the feature film is presented and then the actor who starred in a series of Jumanji films spoke about the project and his character. “This only happens once”, stated in the video to later add that Black Adam “It is the reason why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”









To the cast a wise man completes it Pierce brosnan What Dr. Fate, who admitted that what happens in this film for him does not compare with any that he has done in the past, “not even in the James Bond films”, besides Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.