Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeCelebrityThe trailer for Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, came to light
Celebrity

The trailer for Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, came to light

By Arjun Sethi
0
74




As can be seen in the video, the powers that this villain has are stronger than anyone’s. It is capable of turning a person into bones in a matter of seconds, grabbing bullets with his hand, which cannot damage him thanks to his clothing that is bulletproof and also to fly. This brief preview already hints at the drama and suspense that the film will convey.

Black Adam – Teaser Trailer Subtitulado Spanish Latino

The excitement of “The Rock” for playing this character can be perceived for some time, since every opportunity that the Take the opportunity to upload a photo of your characterization to your personal accounts and keep your fans up to date. At DC online event He was also happy and grateful, in addition to expressing that “He was born to be Black Adam.”

On the other hand, on his Instagram profile shared the images that were broadcast on the FanDome where the cast of the feature film is presented and then the actor who starred in a series of Jumanji films spoke about the project and his character. “This only happens once”, stated in the video to later add that Black Adam “It is the reason why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.”




To the cast a wise man completes it Pierce brosnan What Dr. Fate, who admitted that what happens in this film for him does not compare with any that he has done in the past, “not even in the James Bond films”, besides Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCVGPu30po8-%2F&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAO7ITWza33I2pGf12HKYEGTLfLxeP0jzZAXYYecH6M1merb9ZCr2icFh9Fj1NEJsnJPAC61zBNWOcYLCZBTglxZATxIIg7vxIOPU3jAWgTOQHp0GBGwMr0SZByZAZBaTl3VXXV0eIHlPkqOd3bZC7Pw3jca0Y6bV6BsSIbdaW4wNWKuhc6SAtFAZD


Previous articleHoly repair us! The highest grossing Batman actors in the movies
Next articlePatricia Field created the most iconic looks from Sex and The City and these characters
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv