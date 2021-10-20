The synopsis of the new film of the legendary science fiction saga of Keanu Reeves was revealed

On August 2019, Warner Bros confirmed that the fourth installment of “Matrix”, one of the most remembered science fiction sagas in history and who has Keanu reeves as the protagonist.

And now, after the premiere of the first trailer of the mythical saga, it was confirmed that the film will again feature Keanu Reves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their traditional roles of Neo and Trinity. In addition to the protagonists, the cast is made up of Jada Smith and Lambert Wilson, who return to their roles within the saga, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eréndira Ibarra.

And now, almost two months after its premiere in cinemas, the official synopsis of the next film of one of the most remembered science fiction sagas in history was known, which indicates that:

“In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or Get out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever. ”

The film is in charge of Lana Wachowski, director of the first trilogy of Matrix with his sister Lilly, which will return to Warner Bros, a company that was excited by the return of the filmmaker: “We couldn’t be more excited to re-enter ‘The Matrix’ with Lana […] She is a true visionary, a unique and original creative filmmaker, and we are delighted that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in the universe of ‘The Matrix’ “

About the plot, it is still not known well what this installment may be about, since in the third film of Matrix so much Neo What Trinity they lose their lives, and the world of machines and that of humans coexist in peace.

About this question Lana Wachowski commented that: “Many of the ideas that Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I am very happy to have these characters in my life and grateful for another opportunity to work with my brilliant friends.”

By now, a quarter of Matrix would reach the cinemas of the world on December 22, 2021.