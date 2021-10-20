The strange public disappearance of Cameron Díaz, seven years after his last film

Total icon Hollywood, of those stars that dazzle with their mere presence in front of the camera and hypnotize the public. Cameron Diaz It requires no introduction, because her enormous career defines her, that trajectory that propelled her to the whole world.

The actress starred in dozens of tanks, with the best actors and the most successful directors. Many of his characters transcended and were installed in the collective unconscious with force. Nevertheless, Cameron has not shone in the industry for more than seven years.

That absence from the front pages raised questions from fans. His last participation dates back to 2014, a year in which he filmed three films: Annie, Sex tape and The Other Woman. Did the producers stop choosing it?

The reason refers to a very personal decision, to a need that arose from within her and that motivated her to distance herself from that passion for acting, but which encompasses laudable motives, which are linked to the pursuit of personal goals.

The frenetic pace of the sets, the lavish events, the media coverage, and the constant window display threatened his most intimate goals. Because, Cameron He explained a while ago: “There were many parts of my life that I was not playing and that I was not handling well, as I needed to. It’s fun to act and I love it. If the opportunity presents itself, I will return, but with other conditions. Today my life is focused elsewhere ”.









The path that Diaz She longed to travel and was intertwined with motherhood, with building a more homelike daily life. For this reason, in 2015 he walked down the aisle with musician Benjamin Madden, after seven years of dating. And the next step, the most sought after, crystallized in 2019, when she became Raddix’s mother.

In the antipodes of a regret, Cameron she is happy with this present, with this way of life, much more mundane and in which she plays only one role: that of mother. “I am here now and this is the most satisfying thing I have ever done in my life. Having a family and being married and having our little family nucleus ”, confessed.

Of course fans miss her, public opinion longs to once again enjoy her acting skills. At the moment, the job is not on his radar, as Cameron said: “I don’t have what it takes to make a movie. All my energy is here, in my family ”.