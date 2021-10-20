The series ‘The Squid Game’ drives the growth of new Netflix subscribers | Economy

The fever for the series The Squid Game (Squid Game) has boosted Netflix subscriber growth in the third quarter of the year. After the sharp slowdown in the first semester, Netflix registered 4.38 million registrations between July and September, reaching 213.6 million users worldwide, double that of a year ago. The South Korean program, which hit the platform in September, has become the most successful premiere in the history of the American company, with more than 146 million viewers worldwide. Net profit increased 83% in the second quarter compared to the previous one, to 1,449 million dollars (1,250 million euros), according to the results presented by the company on Tuesday.

Netflix’s growth, which reached records during lockdown, stalled in the first part of the year, not least because the pandemic slowed the pace of production of new series and there were fewer premieres. In addition, the company has had to face new competition from other video companies in streaming, like Disney Plus and HBO. But The Squid Game has helped to reactivate the new Netflix subscriptions. Most of the growth in subscriber numbers comes from Asia (2.2 million). With new subscribers, the company’s revenue grew 16% in the third quarter, to $ 7,483 million (€ 6,434 million).









Netflix expects to get 8.5 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter from new content, the same number as the same period last year. To end the year, the platform has premieres such as the movie Red Notice (with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) and Don’t look up (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence).

When the South Korean series The Squid GameMade on a modest budget, it was released on September 17, and it surprised Netflix executives, becoming the platform’s biggest premiere. It immediately topped the most-watched lists in 94 countries. The program focuses on a contest in which 456 players, from different social origins but all heavily in debt, play a series of children’s games with fatal consequences if they lose, for a chance to win a high amount of money.

In Spain, Netflix has just announced the third price increase. The standard rate is increased by one euro, up to 12.99 euros per month, and the premium rises to 17.99 euros. The basic will remain at 7.99 euros.