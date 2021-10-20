The romantic Hollywood-flavored wedding of Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, and Mark Ronson

Few events are better than a wedding and even more so if it is celebrated under the halo of glamor and sophistication so characteristic of Hollywood. Grace Gummer, daughter of the Oscar winner actress Meryl Streep, and also Oscar-winning music producer Mark Ronson They have said ‘yes, I do’ at a beautiful wedding held on the same day that the musician turned 45. A dream link that they have carried out with discretion, but without ceasing to share the happiness of such a significant day on social networks.

“To my true love … you unexpectedly made 45 the best year of my life without a doubt. And I’m sure It will take me another 45 years to become a man worthy of your love.. I hope to spend each of these birthdays by your side until my last day. And beyond. Forever yours (and yes, we have married) “, was the message with which Mark himself announced the happy news to his almost a million followers on Instagram along with a photograph of both together.

Grace’s sister, Louisa Gummer, dedicated some emotional words of affection to her brother-in-law for his birthday. (Instagram @iammarkronson)

The messages of congratulations and congratulations were not long in coming and faces as well known as the singer Lady Gaga commented on the publication: “I love you both! Congratulations.” Or actress Liv Tyler: “Wow, congratulations!” Her circle of friends is filled with celebrities and Hollywood stars, not just the families they come from – Grace is the daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, and Mark, of property developer and rock band manager Laurence Ronson and of British writer and celebrity Ann Dexter-Jones, who had close friendships such as David Bowie, Yoko Ono or Mick Jagger– but also for their own jobs.

While the bride is dedicated, like her mother, to the world of interpretation and has participated in titles such as’ Smash ‘,’ American Horror Story ‘,’ Mr. Robot ‘and’ A Teacher ‘, Mark has a consolidated career as a musician, producer and DJ. In addition, as we mentioned before, it has won an Oscar in the category of best original song for ‘Shallow’, from the movie ‘A star is born’, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (hence their intimate relationship).









However, all these personalities have not been able to attend the wedding, since the couple has been forced to do a smaller and more intimate celebration than they had thought because of the coronavirus pandemic. This was reported by a source to the US portal ‘Page Six’ who assured that they already had everything prepared. In any case, the bride she looked radiant in a floaty dress which included a nice cape on the shoulders, a natural make-up and the flowing hair.

The groom opted for a navy blue suit, white tie and two-tone shoes. The sister of this could not hide the joy I felt when I saw Mark walk down the aisle with Grace and expressed it in his networks.

“I didn’t take many photos, I left that to a professional like Charlotte ronson“He said referring to his other sister who was in charge of the photographs.” I think I captured what was most special in this photo. Because … damn it! Look at you, entering the next chapter with your perfect partner. I know it’s going to be your best year, so happy birthday! […] I love you too much! “The message read.

For both, it has been her second marriage. Grace married the musician and actor Tay Strathairn in April 2020, but only six months after their wedding she filed for divorce because, she said at the time, “irreconcilable differences”, although they had already married a first time in August 2019. and separated only 42 days after being married. The musician, for his part, was married to the French actress Joséphine de La Baume and was previously engaged to Rashida Jones.