The release of Doctor Strange 2 is delayed, but this leak says it is good news – EzAnime.net

Right on the eve of the Eternals red carpet premiere, we learned that Disney delayed many MCU movies, delaying releases by several months. The surprise delay affected all the MCU movies of the next year. That includes the highly anticipated delay of the release of Doctor Strange 2. Kevin Feige explained it during interviews at the premiere, saying that it was all due to production issues. He said we would have to wait a few more months for the MCU movies to come out, not to mention distribution changes or the pandemic. Previous reports said that Disney will not change the launch focus by returning to a day-and-date model it tested with Black Widow.

But then a rumor emerged that reveals the possible reason why Marvel had to hold up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and all the MCU stories for next year. If this report is accurate, Marvel fans should be delighted with the delay of Doctor Strange 2. Be careful, a multiverse of spoilers follows below.

The Many Multiverse Leaks of Insanity

Marvel filmed most of Doctor Strange 2 in early 2021, with the remakes taking place over the summer. The film originally had a release date of March 25, 2022, or three months after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both films are adventures from various universes that can be directly connected. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) appears in both.

With all that in mind, we weren’t surprised to see the Multiverse of Madness plot leaks pick up steam in recent weeks. We even saw a full plot leak that revealed everything about the movie. We think we know who the main villain is, how the action unfolds, and how the movie ends. The leak also mentioned most of the big cameos.

We won’t repeat any of those huge spoilers now. But the point is, the leaks made more sense than any 2020 Doctor Strange 2 leak for the reasons above. The film is already in post-production ahead of its release, so details have been finalized.

This brings us to the new rumor that explains why Marvel decided to push Doctor Strange back into the Multiverse of Madness. Again, I will mention that some big spoilers will follow below.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Image Source: Sony

The delay of the release of Doctor Strange 2

The pandemic and box office performance could be constant concerns for Disney and Marvel. But these may not be the biggest reasons for delaying the entire 2022 MCU movie roster. Again, when Marvel has to delay an MCU title, this affects all MCU Phase 4 release plans because all of these projects are interconnected.

According to well-informed YouTuber Grace Randolph, the test audiences identified story issues with No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 that might need fixing.

Randolph explained that he is hearing that they are both “kitchen sink” movies. The test audiences felt that both stories needed more work. It may be too late for Spider-Man, but the YouTuber notes that Sony’s movie could see its own delay. On top of that, both movies are “up to the last minute” when it comes to visual effects. And Marvel is working to “very tight and stressful deadlines.”

Marvel still has time to fix the Doctor Strange 2 story. Randolph said Marvel is giving Multiverse of Madness extensive footage. It is not just about solving the problems of the story, “but about adding many more characters.” Marvel executives reportedly felt they were “too light on Easter eggs to please fans. This is supposed to be the Multiverse of Madness, not the Multiverse of Meh.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War. Image Source: Marvel Studios









The incredible cameos of Doctor Strange 2

In early 2020, we heard all kinds of crazy Doctor Strange 2 rumors. This was long before the movie was released, at a time when Marvel hadn’t even started filming it. Those rumors offered wild cameo claims that included Deadpool, Wolverine, and other X-Men, and a version of Iron Man.

The late 2021 cameo rumors are quite different for the reasons we explained above. Marvel completed most of the movie, so people have had access to current information. The leaks I mentioned earlier gave us some exciting cameos for the film, including a prominent X-Men member from the Fox universe who could lead the Illuminati in the MCU.

Without naming names, Randolph says his sources have confirmed some of the leaks. “There are some great characters that are going to appear as part of the Illuminati,” he said.

The YouTuber added that Multiverse of Madness will continue to play as a Doctor Strange movie rather than an Avengers crossover. But Marvel apparently decided it needs more characters, so it’s bringing them in. In turn, new recordings will delay post-production work. And that’s why the release of Doctor Strange 2 was supposedly delayed.

Loki and Sylvie in the Loki season finale. Image Source: Marvel Studios

What about Loki?

Speaking of exciting cameos, Murphy’s Multiverse updated their post on the future of MCU Phase 4 with the new release date. The Doctor Strange 2 section still mentions Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as one of the surprise cameos in the movie. We’ve always hoped to see Loki in the movie, but the detailed plot leak we saw recently didn’t mention this character. Loki is partly responsible for the messiness of the multiverse, which is something Strange doesn’t know yet. However, Randolph does not mention the God of Mischief. And Murphy’s post isn’t enough to confirm Hiddleston’s involvement in the project.

Finally, there is another reason to consider when looking at the release schedule for this movie. Marvel needs time to promote it. Due to its ties to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel may not be able to release an actual trailer before the Spider-Man movie opens in theaters. This would be done to avoid spoiling the secrets of No Way Home.

Watch the full YouTube clip below to learn more about the Randolph rumors.