The reason the judge has not dismissed Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard

The endless story continues and the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp it goes on with no expectation of finding an end anytime soon. The latest event involves Amber Heard and her Last failed appeal attempt against your ex-partner’s lawsuit.

It all goes back to the lawsuit that the actor filed against Amber heard for defamation after reading an article that she herself had published. In this article, although it is true that he does not name Depp directly, he spoke openly about his relationship with him, stating that he had suffered abuse by his partner. Johnny is demanding a financial compensation of 50 million dollars for damages.

Meanwhile, Amber has also sued her husband for orchestrating a smear campaign against her and claims 100 million dollars for damage caused to your image. For the moment the case is scheduled for May 2022.

On some other occasion Amber has tried to dismiss Depp’s lawsuit, claiming that this case is similar to the one in Johnny Depp lost to the English newspaper ‘The Sun’. Now, in a fourth attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, the judge in the case has explained why they have rejected the proposal.

Why has Amber Heard’s appeal against Johnny Depp been dismissed again?

Amber Heard and her legal team have again made an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit of Johnny depp against her for defamation and, again, the request has been rejected.

This latest attempt has been made through the Virginia Supreme Court, in which Amber’s attorneys have asked that the results of Depp’s libel lawsuit against The Sun be taken into account in this case. The lawyers allege that if the plaintiff lost that trial, his accusations in this case are also unfounded.









As reported from CourtHouse News, the judge in the Penney Azcarate case has dismissed this petition alleging that “the UK defamation case it was based on completely different things than the case we are faced with now“, thus denying that the case will go to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

