The most hyped video games that were disappointing – EzAnime.net

When the world first saw the teaser for Cyberpunk 2077, no one could believe that such a game could be produced with today’s technology. Well, nine years later, the game fell into a wave of hype that felt more like a tsunami. Promotions, collaborations, exclusive merchandising, announcements, promises of playability …

Everything stopped when he finally came out. It could have had Keanu Reeves as one of the main characters, but there was also something else to the John Wick star: a glitch in the matrix. Well, more than one, actually. Cyberpunk 2077 is more buggy than that Pixar movie about ants. Your character poses in a T, naked from the top of your car as you drive. The NPCs drive past other cars on the road. Physical objects shoot randomly into the stratosphere before falling back to ground level. It is chaos.

And that’s not counting the base console releases for Xbox One and PS4, where the game couldn’t even load up without sacrificing most of the world. Playing on state-of-the-art consoles is like going to a nightclub at 10 a.m. M.









CD Projekt Red is sure to turn things around in time, but playing Cyberpunk 2077 at launch was like finding Keanu Reeves living in your head before realizing that he actually hates you.

Written by Plamena Katsarova on behalf of GLHF.

The 10 best indie video games to play right now