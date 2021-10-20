The irresistible perfume Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maision Francis Kurkdjian

One morning, as I was running down the subway stairs, a woman going in the opposite direction turned around and stopped me to ask me about it; being a fragrance connoisseur, she said she couldn’t let me go without asking the name.

Many fans of the Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume have also had similar experiences. One reviewer wrote on the Nordstrom website: “I work in the legal / judicial field. I was in court during an active hearing and a defendant risked contempt of the law charges to ask me what perfume I was wearing. ” While another user suggested: “If you want your boyfriend to do what you want and smell like a CEO, buy it!”









But what does Baccarat Rouge 540 smell like?

Well, although it is a scent that always seems to grab people’s attention, it is not a dominant scent at all. The floral and woody scent is subtly decadent and also smells of powerful sophistication.

Its unique notes of jasmine, ambergris and cedar blend so well that many consider this fragrance one of the few truly flattering scents for men and women. The price is certainly higher than most fragrances, but the cost per splash (and all the compliments) make it worth it.

Just apply a little to the wrist and the luminous fragrance will last all day.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com.