The important Disney character inspired by Tom Cruise that from now on you will see with different eyes

Without a doubt we all know the great talent of Tom cruise and much more when we talk about movies like ‘Mission Impossible’ or ‘Top Gun’. These sagas launched him to stardom, but it seems that behind this genius of action cinema there is a secret that very few knew and it all has to do with Disney.

But it seems that to create one of their most beloved characters, the artists wanted to base themselves on one of the great actors of the action cinema of the moment. AND to create Aladdin they were inspired by Tom Cruise, as they count from Simple Most.

The surprise does not end here, and is that before taking Tom Cruise as a model to create AladdinAccording to the directors of the film in the bonus content of the DVD, the first actor that crossed their minds was Michael J. Fox, from ‘Back to the Future’. Later they discarded the idea thinking that it was someone too young and they opted for tom cruise.





‘Aladdin’ | Disney

Other Disney Characters Based on Celebrities

Although it may not seem like it, not only Tom Cruise served as a source of inspiration for the artists behind the films of the golden age of animation. And it is that in many other Disney films we got to see some characters that were based on celebrities of the moment.

For instance, the four vultures that appear in ‘The jungle book‘were based on the music group The Beattles, although unfortunately the group did not lend their voice to the animals, going so far as to recommend the film’s producers to hire Elvis for this cameo. In the film you can see how the vultures have an accent from the Liverpool area.

In addition, it is more than obvious that in the ‘Aladdin’ movie they relied on more famous people to create some of their characters. The genius of the film was Robin Williams, since he was a character that radiated that energy that the actor also had. Fortunately, unlike The Beattles, Robin Williams did take the role and gave us a memorable performance.









Another of the best known cases is that a very young woman Alyssa Milano was the model who posed to create one of the factory’s most beloved princesses, Ariel in ‘The little Mermaid‘.





The Genie of ‘Aladdin’ | Disney

