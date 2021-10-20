The fake ‘piercing’ of Angelina Jolie that has captured all eyes in its last premiere

Related news

Angelina Jolie (46 years old) opts in her day to day for casual and very comfortable outfits to go unnoticed in California, but when she has a special appointment on her calendar she shows its most glamorous side. It was the case this Tuesday, October 19, at the premiere of the film Eternals (from Marvel) that he went to with his children.

The actress wore a voluminous brown dress, perfect for the occasion. It was a multi-layered design, with which Angelina concealed her curves, but left her collarbone and neck area visible due to the strapless neckline. The interpreter of Maleficent she could have opted for a necklace that would grab the attention of her bare area, but instead she chose an even more risky and innovative add-on.

Angelina Jolie’s striking ‘look’ at the ‘Eternals’ premiere.

Jolie opted for a striking piercing metal that divided his lower lip and chin in two. What kind of accessory is this? Dr. Patricia Bratos, orthodontist and co-founder of Ferrus & Bratos, wanted to share her expert vision with EL ESTILO: “The fake piercing of the American actress stood out on the red carpet, as her accessory started from the lower lip to the chin, reminiscent of the Maori moko kauae tattoos that women traditionally wore to show their identity, “reveals Bratos.

The expert discovers the hidden meaning of the use of this complement, but at the same time also reveals the ‘danger’ it has: “Although years ago it was a identity signNow this type of accessories responds to merely aesthetic factors almost always. What many are unaware of is that the use of piercing on the tongue or lip can take a toll on oral health. “









Patricia Bratos highlights the beauty that this accessory can bring in the construction of a look, although warns Angelina Jolie and to all those who are attracted to this type of piercings mouth: “It should be mentioned that the lip is a highly sensitive area. In addition, the mouth is a septic area so the piercing it will be in constant contact with the bacteria in the oral cavity. Thus, the risk of infection it is considerably higher and hygiene becomes especially relevant “.

Detail of the metallic ‘piercing’ of the actress Angelina Jolie.

It is true that the actress’s complement is decorative and does not seem permanent, so the aforementioned risk is reduced: “Being a piercing fake no drilling and it is surely only used for a few hours, so the risk decreases considerably compared to a person who does this type of piercing on the lip permanently. However, it must be remembered that the continuous rubbing of the piercing, either real or removable, the lip with the gums cause their retraction, which increases tooth sensitivity “, says the expert voice.

Taking into account all these aspects that can affect oral health, Angelina may think about it next time; although the reality is that he achieved his goal of creating excitement and monopolizing all the spotlights by inserting a novelty element in its look It stood out above her own ball gown.

