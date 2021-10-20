The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone confirms that it will be his farewell to the saga

The fourth installment of The mercenaries (The Expendables) is in development after a long road of changes and problems. The tape, which be centered on Jason Statham’s Lee Christmas character kicked off filming a few days ago, adding quite a few new faces to Hollywood’s most nostalgic group of elite soldiers. From the plot we know that Statham could have a more important role than the former protagonist of the saga Sylvester Stallone, which announced on Instagram that says goodbye to the saga forever.

His last day in The Mercenaries 4: Stallone says goodbye to the saga

“This will be my last day”Stallone began in a video as his voice nearly broke. “I’m enjoying it, but it’s always a little bittersweet when you say goodbye to something you’ve been so attached to for so long, well, it’s been about 12 years, “go on.”I am ready to hand over the baton to Jason and his skilled hands. The best thing is to be able to provide films that entertain a little and maybe have a good message inside them “, continues the actor of Rocky. “I’ve always tried to convey that human touch in my most successful films,” he adds. “It is not so much the action, which is evident, rather it is the idea of offer the audience a way in which they can identify with the mission and the characters. Offering escapism and hoping that something extra is there, “he concludes.









Stallone and Statham will not be alone in The Mercenaries 4. Andy garca or Megan fox They will join the cast, that they will have again Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, as well as names of the likes of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson or Tony Jaa. Directed by the stunt expert Scott waugh, director of Need for Speed, aims to be a delivery full of action and sequences capable of taking our breath away. This saga, with nostalgic roots based on the genre of the eighties and nineties, has always featured great names in action films, becoming throughout its deliveries a veritable parade of old glories capable of continuing to wage war.

“ Stallone wants to give the saga to Statham and continue without him

However, the previous sequels have featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey and many more, all of them with small and large roles capable of bringing a smile to the most dedicated cinfilo. While it is released, we will have to continue to be aware of its filming week after week. Less is missing.