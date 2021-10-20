The disorder Megan Fox suffers from beauty standards

Actress Megan Fox is known for her great beauty, but this fame has cost her dearly. Her talent has been underestimated for the simple fact of being a pretty woman, unfortunately for the actress meeting beauty standards brought great pressure on her bringing a mental disorder related to her body image.

“We can look at someone and think, ‘That person is so beautiful. His life must be very easy. ‘ But chances are, that person doesn’t feel that way about themselves. “

The actress surprised her fans by sharing that she suffers from body dysmorphia, because her body causes her many insecurities. It was very strange to consider her a sex symbol thanks to the roles she has played on the big screen; But when analyzing your life experiences, it makes perfect sense that your body causes you certain conflicts.

This disorder affects people’s mental health to the degree that they feel ashamed and anxious about perceived defects in their appearance, even if they are small or others do not even know them.

The condition does not heal over time, on the contrary, if the right help is not presented, it can worsen to the point of reaching depression and suicidal behavior.

Factors that cause body dysmorphia

Family history with body dysmorphic and / or obsessive-compulsive disorder

Experiencing social pressure for expectations of beauty

Suffering from anxiety or depression

Negative experiences regarding body image

The actress suffered bullying during adolescence because she began her career as a model at the age of 13, so her schoolmates teased her with her body and her desire to be famous.

Social pressure regarding her beauty worsened, as two years later the opportunity of her life turned into her worst nightmare: director Michael Bay exploited and sexualized her image as a minor.

“I lived through a decade in which I felt horrible, I had been under self-imposed pressure for much of my life. I feel like I was thrown on a toxic train. I was very young and that at that age they tell you that you are not good or poor, all that is absorbed and becomes your reality. Those things really affected me deeply. “

Fortunately, body dysmorphia has an effective and long-term treatment to prevent relapse and includes therapy and medications.