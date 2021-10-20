The Clooney effect: ‘celebrities’, tequilas, whiskeys and wines | People

It took Kendall Jenner four years to make her own tequila. And when he announced it, in the spring of this year, all kinds of criticism rained down on him. It was commented from his appearance to promote it – it seemed that he was imitating the way of dressing of Mexican peasant women – to the name he had used, 818, which was the area code of Calabasas, the Los Angeles city where the Kardashian clan lives. The networks took advantage of the figure of celebrity to charge against her and accuse her of cultural appropriation. The director of the Tequila Regulatory Council, Ramón González Figueroa, had to come out to speak to appease the Twitter anger. “Your brand was linked to the tequila agro-industry in Mexico and respects the tequila designation of origin. We consider that it is not cultural appropriation because that happens when you imitate a product from a region and you do not link correctly with the industry that produces it, that is, you do not have authorization to do so, ”González told EFE.

The case of Jenner, with a more than acceptable tequila, winner of the best reposado award at the 2020 Tequila World Awards, is a revealing example of the many problems that celebrities face when they want to do business beyond their environment . The 25-year-old model, however, was not the first to set out to conquer the precious agave liquid. In Mexico, the phenomenon of putting a familiar face on a tequila is called the Clooney Effect. The actor of Ocean’s eleven would blow the bank in 2017 by selling his own firm, Casamigos, for 1,000 million dollars (860 million euros), created four years earlier together with Rande Gerber – former model, successful businessman, creator of some of the most popular clubs, cafes and restaurants. famous people of the planet and husband of Cindy Crawford. That tequila, bought by Diageo and made with the agave variety blue weber, was the tip of the iceberg of a movement that was shaking the pillars of the tequila industry. After him would come Michael Jordan, Dwayne Johnson – who has his own distillery in Jalisco – or Elon Musk – with a Tesla Tequila valued at $ 250 -, among others.

The distillate of Mexican origin is the latest example of the association between celebrities and beverages, but not the only one. Just take a look at this year’s covers of major magazines like Wine Spectator, Whiskey Magazine or Wine Enthusiast —Where Lebron James illustrated a report on his tastes and oenological interests— to realize that actors, musicians or athletes see themselves more clearly every day being linked to this type of drink, almost always guided by an oenologist, winery or firm that teaches them the path. R&B singer Mary J. Blige recently commented that Sun Goddess, the wine she has sponsored, came about thanks to the good hand of Marco Fantinel, a winemaker from the Friuli-Venezia region. “His wish was to make a super pinot grigio,” Fantinel pointed out about Blige’s fondness for this grape. “When she came to the harvest and saw the color of the juice, she proposed that it be a rosé.” In other cases, it is the celebrity who is linked as the brand’s creative director. Matthew Macconaughey got behind the camera to direct his first commercial for Wild Turkey, one of the bourbons most renowned in Kentucky. With the same company he made his own whiskey: Longbranch, hand in hand with Eddie Russell, the master distiller.









There are those who also bet on gin like the fashion photographer Mert Alas, one of the last to join the distillate business. Last July, Alas launched Seventy one gin, eau de night, a gin created, as Alas himself explained then in Wallpaper, as if it were a perfume, manipulating each of the botanical ingredients -among which the cactus orchid stands out- separately and uniting them with care. The container, under that gaze towards the meticulous work of the perfumers, could not be a regular bottle and recreates the bottle of a fragrance.

If the celebrity This list will be advised by the best specialists to result in a good product. Diving Into Hampton Water, the elegant wine from Jon Bon Jovi, leads the hand in the shadow of vintner Gerard Bertrand, for example. The same goes for the award-winning Chateau Miraval, one of the Provencal jewels produced by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie under the direction of Marc Perrin, a vigneron with years of experience.

The two rosés have gone through one of the most peculiar events in Spain, the Famous Wine Festival in Avilés. “The only famous wine festival in the world”, according to its advertising and that this year celebrated its eleventh edition. The bars of the Asturian town choose the wine of a famous person and for 15 days they offer it in their spaces, decked out for the occasion with photos, objects, projections or music of the aforementioned. “We have sold more than 100,000 glasses of wine since 2010,” says David Fernández-Prada, its technical director. “In this decade he has seen how famous wines have gone through a multitude of peaks and valleys.” It was the case, as he recalls, of the winery projects of Joan Manuel Serrat or Antonio Banderas, which would have to close due to their zero profitability. “Here you find wines of all kinds. From those celebrities that are linked by making a label, like the designer Custo Dalmau, to those who have their own wineries and make really good products, like José Luis Cuerda or Amaya Arzuaga ”, he continues. All wines must pass approval. “We have only had one bad experience, with one that was signed by Bob Dylan and we had to ask Italy. There was no one who drank it, ”he says. Attendees’ favorites each year include those produced by filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, who has owned vineyards in California’s Napa Valley for nearly half a century. “Another that has been a surprise for good has been that of Andrea Bocelli: we did not know that his family had land in Tuscany or that he was an excellent producer.” This year, the public also swept those of footballers like Messi – a collaboration between the Argentine winery Valentín Bianchi and the Leo Messi Foundation – and Iniesta. “Andrés is very involved in its preparation, you can tell he likes it.”