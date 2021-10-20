The best kept secret of the movie Titanic was revealed

Titanic It has become one of the most award-winning films in history. It was released on December 19, 1997. Thanks to Canadian James Cameron, the careers of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio took a 180 degree turn. Near the date of the silver wedding anniversary, one of the best kept secrets of the filming of the mythical film .

In the weeks following its release, the movie Titanic held the record for the highest grossing movie of its time. Record that would dispute and steal more than ten years later another creation of Cameron himself: Avatar (2009) and, much later, Avengers: Endgame (2019).

But beyond the shocking amount of public that was delighted with the film and the millions of dollars raised by the Hollywood blockbuster, one of the data was recently released that gave the possibility that the film caused the enormous impact that it caused and still causes. in those who see it for the first time.

Almost 25 years after Titanic “set sail” in the cinemas of the world, a trick that the production used to shoot the movie. And that trick has to do with the way in which the replica of the ship where the film was made was built.

Because most of the film was shot on the part known as starboard, the Titanic production only built that side. The replica of the ship, with its amazing details and similarities, was made almost identical in size to the ship that was wrecked when it hit an iceberg in April 1912.

image.png







The decision to make only one side of the ship gave the filmmakers the possibility to cut costs, but at the same time it brought them certain difficulties.

At the time of filming the scenes that were carried out on the port side, the designers who made up Cameron’s team had a spectacular idea. In each sequence that showed the left side of the boat, as is the case in the scene in which the RMS Titanic sails from the port of Southampton, the props had to paste all the inscriptions, such as the name of the ship or the details on the life preservers. , inverted.

Once the shooting of the scene in question was finished, the technicians reversed the negative of the film by hand. In this way, they got all the inscriptions to be read correctly.

image.png

This mounting technique caused several headaches during the shipwreck scenes and the subsequent sinking of the ship. In all these cases the angle from which the ship was shown was permanently alternated and consequently caused the need to invert these negatives many times.

Almost 25 years after its release, there is a debate around the end of the Titanic movie that still remains open. Did Rosee and Jack walk into the door over which Kate Winslet’s character was eventually saved?

