The actor Jennifer Lopez can’t stand and caused him not to accompany Ben Affleck to the premiere of his new movie | People | Entertainment

One of the couples of the moment is the diva from the Bronx with Ben Affleck better known in social networks as Bennifer, who do not hesitate to show their affection in each event they can attend together, however, the premiere of “The tender Bar “ In Los Angeles, a film in which the actor participates, Jlo decided not to appear.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival

López’s presence was surprising, because at the Venice Film Festival where Affleck appeared in ‘The Last Duel’, she did attend. Therefore, the fans did not hesitate to speculate why on social networks but the truth is that the artist and businesswoman does not support one of the actors who were present at the premiere: George Clooney.

Jennifer López and George Clooney recorded ‘Out of Sight’ in 1998 and since then there has been disdain on the part of both, although the reason is still uncertain, as the portal assures The Sun.









“Jen is known not to get along with George Clooney when they shot Out of Sight together. (‘A very dangerous romance’) Directed by Steven Soderbergh. They couldn’t stand each other. So it’s funny that Ben’s new movie is with George and it’s no coincidence that Jen wasn’t pictured on the red carpet with Ben, posing with George and Amal. ” “Out of Sight” is a police-romantic film released in 1998, starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, based on the novel of the same name “You win, Jack,” a source commented to the American media.

Although as we mentioned before, the reason for the enmity is uncertain, a portal of entertainment ‘Naugthy Gossip ‘ assures that during the filming of the film in which they participated, there was always a hostile environment and “they were constantly at war and the fact that they finished the film was a true miracle”. The medium adds that “she was always late to the set and George hated that.” (AND)