Ten playlists you should always have on hand

For happy days

This list is ideal for those days when you need a good dose of joy to start your activities. It is not about including your favorite songs, but those that make you good again and again. Choose songs with upbeat rhythms, upbeat lyrics, and preferably not slow.

They can not miss: “I’ll Be Fine” by Clairy Browne & The Bangin ‘Racketttes and “Good Day” by Nappy Roots, “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior

For when you hate the world

Here you can be more flexible in terms of genres. The important thing is that the lyrics of the songs have messages that unleash your fury and melodies that inspire you to sing at the top of your lungs. The point here is not to make your anger grow, but to encourage yourself to express it in a safe environment.

They can not miss: “Fuck You” by Lily Allen, “Somebody Kill Me” by Adam Sandler

To do exercise

In this playlist you need songs that go according to your goals. Do you want to look sexy? Reggaeton never fails. Do you want to feel strong? Rock will bring out your roughest version. Be careful: here it is important to have songs that you like a lot from beginning to end, because the objective is that you do not have to change songs in the middle of the routine.

They can not miss: Survivor’s “Eye Of The Tiger”, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”

To throw yourself into the drama

This playlist is wonderful because it is perfect to accompany you in the Uber while you look nostalgically out the window, as if you are in great pain, or to accompany you when your life really is a drama. The perfect mix is ​​dramatic lyrics by vocalists with powerful voices.

You can not miss: Adele’s “Someone Like You”, Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes”

The quiet playlist

We all need a calm list to accompany us on relaxing afternoons. Ideally it should be acoustic or chill music – or even ambient music – that you like, but that at the same time your mind can block, for those moments when you want to lose yourself in your own thoughts. These playlists are also ideal to accompany you in your moments of productivity.

You can not miss: Jack Johnson’s “Better Together”, Billie Eilish’s “Come Out And Play”

Guilty pleasures

We all have them so don’t even think you’re the perfect music lover. This playlist is so free that there are only two criteria for adding songs: Do you like it? Would you bear to let people know that you are listening to them right now? Let that be your common thread.









You can not miss: “My Credo” from K-paz de la Sierra, “I will not talk about my love”, Meg from Hercules

Your love story

This playlist will depend a lot on your current love situation. Did you just cut? Do something similar to the playlist to jump into the drama. Are you ridiculously in love? Time to bring out your cloying side. Have you been happily trapped in love for years? Collect all the songs that make you remember the good times with your partner. Is singleness your thing? There are more and more songs that empower you in that sense.

You can not miss: This playlist is very specific to each type of relationship, but if you are in love, Frank Sinatra never disappoints. Go for “LOV E”.

To raise the temperature

You never know when you will return home accompanied and wanting the night to heat up. And in those moments, there is no time to lose: you need to be prepared with the perfect playlist for the most sensual moments. Here, it depends a lot on your tastes and your specific mood (perhaps you should even have several playlists): you can have something to accompany you on the brightest night, something sensual and mysterious, or something completely romantic. You decide the type of night you want to star in.

You can not miss: “This Is Hardcore” by Pulp, “Streets” by Doja Cat

When shampoo is your microphone

If you’ve never given a concert in your shower to a massive but invisible audience, now is your time to do it. In this playlist you must put all the songs that inspire you to sing (it doesn’t matter if they turn out good or bad. The only thing that interests us in this case is inspiration). You can jump between genres, styles and more, as long as they provoke you to sing. This is a good time to bring up – again – your guilty songs.

You can not miss: Gun N ‘Roses’s “Seet Child O’Mine”