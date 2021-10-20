Sylvester Stallone says goodbye in ‘The Expendables 4’

7 years have passed since the last installment of the saga but The Expendables 4 It’s already gearing up to hit theaters in 2022. No movie has brought together as many tough guys as these. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Terry Crews, Wesley Snipes and Ronda Rousey have been here in three films. Above all the names, two stand out: Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone. The actor who was Rambo and Rocky Balboa has been the great architect of The mercenaries, writing the three scripts and directing the first of his films. He is Barney Ross, the leader of the team. But he’s about to say goodbye. From now on, the group will be led by his friend Lee Christmas (aka: Christmas), the character played by Statham.

Sylvester Stallone has excitedly said goodbye to his character in a video posted on Instagram during what was his last day of filming. The mercenaries they end for him. He goes home:

This will be my last day. I’m enjoying it, but it’s always a bit bittersweet when you say goodbye to something you’ve been so attached to for so long. Anyway, it’s been about 12 years… I’m ready to hand over the baton to Jason and his skilled hands.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Among the novelties of The Expendables 4 There are new signings such as Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa, who will join the veteran team of Stallone, Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. We will only miss Terry Crews, who apparently had a dispute with producer Avi Lerner and will not repeat in the fourth installment.









But the main novelty is that the film, directed by Scott Waugh (Need for speed) and written by Spenser Cohen for the first time without the participation of Stallone, it is a displacement of the protagonism from the character of Barney Ross to that of Statham. Anything can happen with Ross, he may be assassinated or retire, but the film is sure to give us an exciting farewell.

Sylvester Stallone’s human touch

Stallone has taken advantage of his farewell to tell us what he likes about The mercenaries and of the films in which he is involved: the humanity through which bullets fly.

The best thing is to be able to provide movies that are a bit entertaining and also have a good message inside. I have always tried to convey that human touch in my most successful films. It is not so much the action, which is self-evident, but rather the idea of ​​offering the audience a way in which they can identify, in whatever mission, with the characters that appear. Offering escapism and hoping that that extra something is there.

Hereinafter The mercenaries and he part ways. Stallone is already preparing “for his next challenge.” The team of old and new glories, nostalgic for the action cinema of the eighties, is left behind. Tough guys who, under Statham’s leadership, plan to continue fighting. And a human touch.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io