Special month of terror: we select the best films

Love stories that make our heart beat with emotion and sweetness, action sequences that activate adrenaline throughout our body and make us get up from our seat, or scenes full of suspense or terror so intense that we feel as if what lurks in the darkness will watch us from the dark corridors of our homes. This being the month of Halloween, a month in which the streets and social networks are dressed in terror, where black cats, witches, vampires and other members of the horror caste come together to adorn the imagination and the media. That being the case, we cannot but take the opportunity to talk about some of the most iconic horror films that we can find, however, before starting with the main course, let’s take a closer look at one of the most famous film chains in the world for its endearing Christmas and romantic films, which on the eve of witches are given the task of including horror films, Hallmark, in their repertoire.

Hallmark Movies – Horror Movies

When we think of Hallmark, we think of warm feelings of familiarity, love, and sweet moments. Hallmark was born from the idea formed in conjunction with family interests, which was developed with family values ​​and motives, forming today a solid company of channels and production companies that over the years has grown by leaps and bounds, directing programming for a The vast majority of them are family audiences, with a large list of films and miniseries created by themselves. Romance, comedy and Christmas are the words that we associate with Hallmark, however, this chain has also wanted to venture into the horror genre for its loyal followers, showing some classics which never go out of style and that marked a before and after in the horror movies.

Stephen King Present – “The Shining”









A classic of horror and suspense, the story written by Stephen King and adapted for the big screen by the late genius Stanley Kubrick remains one of the greatest references to the horror of the 80s. The story of Jack, Danny and Wendy Torrance at the Overlook Hotel in the Rocky Mountains is a testament to what a little supernaturalism and the touch of the human psyche can accomplish in a story. Jack and his family decide to spend the winter season as caretakers of the hotel which is closed during that time, taking advantage of the solitude of the place to help the mental block that does not allow Jack to continue writing as he always has. The loneliness of the place, paranormal events and a bloody murder story little by little corrupt the sanity of Jack, who turns against his family and begins a chase throughout the entire hotel, culminating differently from the novel, in the like a fire destroys the hotel. Stanley Kubrick masterfully adapted this Stephen King masterpiece, the performances of Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall as Jack and Wendy Torrance are still remembered for their quality, but this did not come without its price, since due to great pressure and abuse from Kubrick to Duvall trying to keep her in a constant state of nerves to capture in the film left the young actress with psychological problems once the filming was completed.

Evil Made Man – “Halloween”

We cannot go through the list without naming the film that bears the name of the iconic October holiday, the fame of the Halloween saga has earned it eleven films to its credit, the most recent produced this year. The young Michael Myers, after murdering his entire family in cold blood, is admitted to a sanatorium and is left in charge of Dr. Sam Loomis who in his own words “I met him 15 years ago; They told me there was nothing left; no reason, no conscience, not even the most rudimentary understanding of the concept of life and death, of good and evil, of right or wrong. I met this… six-year-old boy with this inert, pale and emotionless expression and… the darkest eyes – the eyes of the Demon. I spent eight years trying to reach him and then seven more trying to keep him locked up because I realized that what lives behind the eyes of that child is plain and simple … Evil. ” A cold gag to the terror of this saga.

There are still many films to mention, our list falls short to name so many titles that have frozen the blood of moviegoers. Let this be a start to a horror marathon in October.