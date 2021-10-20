Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello meet again in Ireland

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCVF96SNlFbC%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAPc2CGeagJhhZCKOZA980LTSut6AqGPZARFF1KsMbAvZBtQWiJR8klAgCW5JZBR9MrJAMYN4oI3Yv3Y5mfACSVFsH17KVU62EHDYFieIqo9m60lb4H6AVb7Lw7VEskEC0osdeLHcpggs757z2ymTEiWgExg1FowZDZD

That is why Vergara traveled to the country’s capital, Dublin, to surprise her loved one and enjoy a few days with him, although with her her little pet, a chihuahua called ‘Bubbles’, who they adopted in the shelter of Los Angeles Dogs Without Borders, in 2019.

The famous couple shared with their fans some photos of their trip, where they can be seen taking a tour of Dunlough Castle, built 814 years ago, as well as visiting the Drombeg Megalithic Circle, which is more than 3,000 years old. .

As for the work projects of the Colombian Sofía Vergara, the Latin actress premieres this Friday ‘Koati ‘, an animated film he describes as a “Latino project for Latinos “ and that has the collaboration of stars of the stature of Marc Anthony, Karol G, Carlos Rivera, Adriana Barraza and Evaluna Montaner.

"A movie was needed that was like The Lion King to highlight the fauna and flora that exist in Latin America and that the world and many Latino children who live in the United States do not know"Explained the actress and businesswoman in an interview.









After the big Hollywood studios have taken an interest in Latin America for films like ‘Coco’, by Pixar, and ‘Encanto’, by Disney, Vergara promoted the filming of ‘Koati’ with the aim that it was the Latinos themselves who They will explain the wonders of their countries.

‘Koati’ is carried out by three characteristic animals of Latin America: Nachí, a coatí; Xochi, a monarch butterfly and Pako, a Crystal frog.

The three characters will embark on an adventure to prevent Zaina, a coral snake with the voice of Vergara, from destroying their land.