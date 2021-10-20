Scott Disick is at his worst (yes, by Kourtney Kardashian)

It was clear that the commitment from Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Baker he was going to bring with him consequences and we have the first injured, ‘Lord’ Scott Disick (38). The ‘businessman’ (well, he really is, but it sounds strange to award him a profession) would be rumors, passing one of the worst moments of their life. The game is over, he will not return (apparently) with his ex and mother of his children and, of course, the news has also caught him a bit without a partner, which would give at least another joy to the matter.

Apparently Scott already the toast was smelled and I knew that the couple would end up getting engaged at some point (we even knew it, who live thousands of kilometers and miles from Calabassas) but now that that requested OMG is a reality and there is a kardashian wedding on the move, as it seems that he is in low spirits.

A source close to the ‘lord’ assures that “he will always worry about Kourtney. She is the mother of his children and no one will be able to measure up to her.” The subject has affected him so much that apparently he is trying to avoid meeting with the fiancées until the news is well assimilated …

Don’t worry, Scott! A good party and you miss!

Kourtney, on the other hand, seems delighted with the news, of course: piece of request! We know it all because, oh coincidence, someone was there to record the scene at Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. They were on the beach, inside a heart made up of hundreds of roses and Travis, who is a ‘baddie’ with tattoos but also a classic gentleman, even knelt to remove the ring and make the request. apparently, as she approached the exact location, she kept smiling and looking very surprised.









Kris Jenner congratulates Kourtney and Travis on Instagram

As expected, the ‘momager’ of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner (65), has also congratulated the couple and has been full of praise for his first-born and of course his future son-in-law. He has sent both an enthusiastic congratulations and has also shown his conviction that the couple is destined to spend the rest of their days in love and company.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful couple in the world! You guys are made for each other!” Sure, you will have been duly informed, probably even in advance.

The one who reported in great detail about the characteristics of Kourtney’s brand new engagement ring was Kim Kardashian (40), who has shown in detail the precious jewel that the Blink-182 drummer designed for Kourt (even changing his profession for her) and to ask her to marry him.