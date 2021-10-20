Ridley Scott’s latest film, “The Last Duel,” flopped its opening week despite starring actors like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver.

“The Last Duel”, the last film directed by Ridley scott, suffered one of the worst releases so far this year in USA by adding only 4.8 million dollars, despite having a budget of 100 million and a cast headed by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver.

In contrast, the return of Jamie Lee Curtis with the saga “Halloween Kills” drew enough viewers to place first place this weekend with more than 50 million collection, above heavy weights like new from James Bond, “No Time to Die”, and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

The success of “Halloween Kills” It also represents a strong boost to cinemas, which need to pick up the pace after the toughest stage of the pandemic and have traditionally had one of their highest-grossing seasons in October thanks to horror tapes.

For its part, “No Time to Die” it dropped to second place after a premiere last week that didn’t live up to expectations.

In its second week on the billboard, the farewell to Daniel Craig As the Agent 007 cut its collection in half and went from $ 55 million to 24.2 million.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city









“No Time To Die” It has become the worst debut for the British franchise since “Royal Casino” on 2006, although the film’s performance in USA contrasts with the good acceptance it has had in the international market, especially in Europe, more than 100 million raised.

For its part, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, which boasts the best debut of 2021, was in third position and added 16.5 million in its third week.

In fourth position was the second part of “The Addams Family”, with $ 7.1 million entered.

Although the big disappointment was the debut of “The Last Duel”, a tape that has cost more than 100 million dollars and did not exceed 5 million.

The jab of this story set in the Middle Ages It could be due to errors in the promotional campaign and the reluctance of the public of more advanced ages to return to theaters, indicated an analysis of the newspaper The Hollywood Reporter.

It is one of the worst premieres for Scott, maker of films such as “Thelma & Louise”, “Gladiator” and “Blade Runner”.