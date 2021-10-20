Thursday, October 21, 2021
"people are very obsessed"

The physical change of Rebel Wilson She has not left anyone indifferent, since her weight loss has been documented by herself on social networks.

The actress known for her starring role in Pitch Perfect, lost more than 26 kilos in two years. Pride has shown its way on Instagram, ensuring that its purpose is to stay healthy.

Rebel Wilson’s annoyance at losing weight

In conversation with the Daily Telegraph, Rebel Wilson said that “people are very obsessed” with their physical change and lose weight, but feel like you understand why this is happening.

She knows that the transformation has been drastic, something that Oprah Winfrey also had to live while growing up and who is a reference for the actress. «Oprah is one of my heroines. She has certainly had eating problems and I always watched her episodes when she talked about it. ”

But Rebel Wilson wants to make something clear, her physical makeover relates to something beyond losing weight, but finding self-love.

For her, this healthy journey is not just about losing kilos or “having a certain size or body weight, but about loving herself and finding her inner mermaid.”

For this very reason Rebel Wilson wanted to wear a mermaid costume to celebrate her 40th birthday on Marlon Brando Island. A celebration that was accompanied by a large group of friends, including her castmates from Pitch Perfect, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Shelley Regner, among others.




The emotional message of the actress when she turns 40

With his beautiful black suit, Rebel Wilson wanted to share an emotional message with all his followers that left several applause.

«I want to turn 40, I have weathered many storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, harassed, struggles for fertility, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, not having money). But somehow I managed to thrive, to find my inner mermaid. Cheer up to all who are looking for their inner mermaid ».

She finally said goodbye to her new year by saying, “It’s not about looking a certain way or being a certain size, it’s about embracing your unique beauty. Love yourself, find a purpose, and then feel your best!

