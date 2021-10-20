Patricia Field created the most iconic looks from Sex and The City and these characters

Legendary costume designer, Patricia Field is the mind behind the style of some of our favorite movie characters Devil Wears Prada and from series like Sex and the city and Emily in Paris.

In this note, we will relive some of these looks and the expert will tell us about the story behind them.

SJP shared the photo of these sandals that he still has from Carrie

Patricia Field explains how Carrie Bradshaw’s opening credits tutu came about

When I watch television and examine a show in which the characters wear boring and ordinary things, I am always puzzled. As a costume designer, I feel like we are in the entertainment business. And when it comes to fashion, I live to entertain.

On screen or off, good style should be two things: personal and interesting. When you wear a boring look, you generally look boring. So why not go for something a little more revealing? Dressing uniquely will always be more memorable than dressing fashionably. And if a television show is to be successful and last for years and years, the audience must remember it. That is why originality is the most important ingredient in my work.

For me, everything starts with a script and a character, then an actor who brings everything to life. My job is to show exactly who this person is through each garment they wear. I start with the classics, then turn them into a different dimension. Besides that, I look for cheerful, colorful and optimistic clothes, clothes that make you feel something. And then the cool accessories take it all to another level.

Characters that allow me to boost my creativity are always my favorites. On Sex and the city, Carrie Bradshaw was at the top of that list, probably because her style was the closest to mine. She was eclectic and could handle almost any look he threw her. Of course, it helped that Sarah Jessica was so fashion-savvy. Samantha Jones was also a dream because she was so comical, flashy, and sexy.

People always ask me about the Manolos and the nude dress and all those iconic overdone looks. But the real fun of Sex and the city it was the freedom he had to play. Truth be told, there was only one time when I had to fight for a fashion choice.

Darren Star and I were trying to decide what Carrie should wear in the opening credits of the show. And just then, I found what is now known as the world famous tutu in a small sale basket on a showroom floor.

I knew Sarah Jessica would love it, especially since she’s trained in ballet, but if you’re not in fashion it’s kind of hard to understand the appeal of a tutu. I told Darren, “If this show is a hit and she wears this in credits, it will never, never become obsolete ”. And it worked, thank goodness. I really love tutus. I put a big tulle skirt on Lily Collins in Emily’s first season in Paris last year, and now I see them everywhere again, from designer collections to Forever 21.

Can you imagine that Patricia Field chose each of Carrie and Emily’s pieces and now they are part of our trends?

Upon Emily in Paris

Creating a simple expression of joy through fashion is what I do best. And that happy, comical, misfit attitude that we lean on with Emily in Paris is something that people really connect with. I was raised in New York, so when I first got the script, I thought, “I really don’t know what a Chicago Midwest girl would wear in Paris, to tell you the truth.”









But what I did know was that Emily is optimistic and would be very excited to be an American in Paris. So, to me, it made sense for her to wear a blouse that had the Eiffel Tower on it or carry a Mona Lisa bag or put on a beret.

Yes, her style was intentionally cliche, but it was also lighthearted and whimsical and allowed her to fully express her enthusiasm for being there. I also loved taking something traditionally Parisian like an oversized Chanel jacket and pairing it with a patchwork dress from a local artist. Fortunately, Lily makes my head bob, which makes it fun for all of us.

Upon Ugly Betty

I think the eccentric, expressive and cheesy style can always work if it fits the person or character. The only time you feel too much is if you lack intelligence. But if it’s original, it’s usually worth a second look. On YoungerI loved working with Miriam Shor on her character, Diana Trout, because her personality was big and her necklaces were bigger.

With Ugly BettyIt was exciting to dress someone so intentionally cheesy, and America Ferrera totally embraced it. When she was in her signature red poncho, she decided that Betty should wear glasses and took them off cat eye reds that I wore from my face. She liked the humorous part and that encouraged me to keep going.

Upon The Devil Wears Prada

On The Devil Wears Prada, I was able to design a transforming fashion bow for Andy. Everyone is still talking about the makeover montage that took her from a lumpy sky blue sweater to a fabulous head-to-toe Chanel. For the first time, the power of fashion was allowed to be recognized and the public recognized it as well.

Anne Hathaway confesses that she was not the first choice for The Devil Wears Prada

How to forget that iconic moment when Andy Sachs walks into the office with a new look and Chanel boots? Well, Patricia Field is also guilty of this (and our obsession with Anne’s looks)

I created all those years ago. Every time I go online I see something about the new Sex and the City reboot or the old style of Sex and the City. Women come up to me regularly and tell me that when they have a bad day, they cheer themselves up by taking out their DVDs and flopping down in front of the TV to watch some episodes. What if I was able to inspire or entertain them even a little bit with a dress or a tutu? It’s the biggest fashion compliment of all.

Patricia Field is an Emmy Award-winning costume designer who is currently the consultant costume director for Emily in Paris Season 2, which airs on Netflix on December 22.

Original note: InStyle.com

Next: Did you know that not all marigold flowers are the same? We tell you

Explore more at: Instyle.mx