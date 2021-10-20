OnlyFans model was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend

The 22-year-old uploaded a photo to her Instagram last month showing her breasts in front of a NYPD patrol.

Instagram and OnlyFans model Genie Exum was arrested by police after stabbing her boyfriend.

The events happened around 6:45 pm on Monday, when Police responded to a 911 call from a man assaulted inside an apartment on 10th Avenue in Manhattan, New York (United States).

Upon arrival, the man told authorities he had a dispute with Exum, 22, and she allegedly stabbed him in the arm and back with a kitchen knife.

Rescuers who also arrived at the scene transferred the man to a New York hospital where he was treated and is currently in stable condition.

For his part, Exum was arrested and charged with assault. The young model was released without bail after appearing this Tuesday in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court and receiving from Judge Michael Gaffey a no-contact order that prohibits you from speaking or approaching your boyfriend.

Genie Exum has more than 36,000 followers on Instagram and took advantage of the scandal to promote her OnlyFans

The judge’s decision went against the prosecution’s claims, which expected Exum to be fined between $ 10,000 and $ 50,000 bail for the second-degree assault charge.

“This is a violent case in which the victim was stabbed twice, once in the forearm and once in the back,” said Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Grace Lunden.

According to the prosecution, when he went down to the lobby where a doorman called 911, the assaulted man was bleeding, for which he needed to be transferred to a hospital to receive stitches.

But the judge was closer to the arguments of the defense, who presented the attacked as “An older man, much bigger than Exum”, and that also “He doesn’t want the case to go ahead.”

According to the New York Daily News and the New York Post, Exum’s boyfriend was identified as Frances Amor, and in social networks she goes by the name of Baby Boy Pajules.









During the court hearing, Exum wore an oversized gray sublime sweater, dark green leggings and white slippers, had her hair falling out of her bun messily and said only: “Yes sir” when asked if he understood the restraining order against him.

After his hearing ended, Exum ran over to two girlfriends who were sitting at the back of the gallery and gave them a hug.

He then put on a Yankee cap to his outfit and held up a large piece of paper as he left the courtroom, ignoring questions from reporters before getting into a stopped car and heading home.

The young model has more than 36,000 followers on Instagram and has taken advantage of his judicial debacle to promote his Only Fans account, in which he describes himself as a “Alabama free spirit with a loud mouth and a dirty mind.”

“Subscribe to my OnlyFans!”, Exum told a Post reporter with a smile, even spelling out his account name, as he returned to his apartment Tuesday night. The reporter had asked him: “Why did you stab your boyfriend?

The model is described on OnlyFans as "an Alabama free spirit with a loud mouth and a dirty mind."

Exum had already raised controversy a month ago, although not in these magnitudes, after he published a photo of themselves with their breasts exposed in front of a New York police patrol with the message “caption this”.

The latest story Exum shared on Instagram is a video that appears to show her sitting next to a police officer in a police compound.

“They took my phone, I’m in the trap”, wrote.

