Offset surprises Cardi B with expensive gift

Offset and Cardi B don’t skimp when it comes to showing their love through gifts. On this occasion, the rapper surprised his wife by fulfilling a great wish for her 29th birthday.
Offset bought the “WAP” singer a luxurious house in the Dominican Republic, in the virgin heart of the Caribbean, facing the sea, surrounded by nature.
The news was confirmed by the artist herself, who posted a video on her Instagram account with all the details of this luxurious property. The same video was the one that Offset screened at Cardi B’s birthday party at Los Angeles River Studios, when she was surprised.
“I bought you the biggest diamonds you could get, I bought you everything, so this year I wanted to buy something that meant something … You gave me my beautiful son … I bought you a house in the Dominican Republic. I spent a few million on it, right here in the ocean, “said the singer of the group Migos to the mother of his children.
“I had told Set that I wanted to invest in short-term rental housing properties in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries, but I felt that he did not agree too much and that he preferred to invest money elsewhere. I was wrong, I cannot believe this, it is amazing to me, “wrote Cardi B on social media.