Nicole Kidman opened up about her marriage to Tom Cruise – TL9 Shows

Nicole Kidman She has always been very cautious when talking about her private life. Therefore, it is not surprising that his latest statements about his failed marriage with Tom cruise, in Harper’s Bazaar magazine, have caused interest.

The Australian actress was married to the actor between 1990 and 2001, a period in which they adopted their children Connor and Isabella together. After divorcing they lost contact, something that, for years, has sparked various theories among their followers. Among them, the devotion that the interpreter feels for the Catholic religion, and that contrasts with the beliefs of Cruise, a follower of Scientology.

Of course, far from confirming this question, Kidman stressed that, at that time, he had a lot to live, and, therefore, to learn. “I was young. That was what I could offer “, he stated.

"I was so young when I got married… Now I look back and say, 'What?' Look at Taylor Swift, I mean, how old is she? He is 26 years old. I had two children at 27, and had been married for four years. But that's what I wanted ", he added about it.









After signing the divorce papers, the “Top Gun” actor explained that there were “irreconcilable differences” between the two. Yet now, two decades later, Kidman claims that their life together “It was perfect”: “It took me a long time to recover from the separation, it was a shock. It was a great relationship, but we continued our course. It was really damaged. “

Kidman admitted that during her relationship with Cruise she was unable to fully deal with media pressure, a fact that has now changed: “Maybe I have become a little more cautious, but I always try to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live life this way. “

“Sometimes I am cautious, and it is true that I have been hurt. But, at the same time, I prefer to have a warm and close approach. My husband, Keith, says that when he met me, he said, ‘How is your heart?’ And it seems that I answered: ‘Open’ “, the actress of “Big Little Lies” settled in their conversation.

