Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider was going to have a terrifying villain, but Sony canceled it

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was not always made up of extraordinary films. In 2007, before Jon favreau dazzle the world with your beloved Hombre de Hierro from the hand of Robert Downey Jr., Sony had the rights to several characters in the House of Ideas. Among them, Ghost rider. In that year prior to the release of Hombre de Hierro, Sony gave the green light to Mark Steven Johnson to direct a feature film of Ghost Rider with Nicolas Cage as the protagonist.

The feature film was not entirely well received and it was the beginning of the fall of Cage’s career, which little by little became a kind of chameleon capable of getting into the most absurd roles. But that lousy reception of the film would have changed a bit if Johson had been allowed to include a key villain in his script: Scarecrow. This is what he told ComicBook.com himself:

“In my first step through the script, the villain was Scarecrow,” explains Johnson. “I always liked the Marvel version of Scarecrow and thought he would have been a really cool and sinister adversary to Ghost Rider. But the studio was afraid he would get confused with DC’s Scarecrow and that’s why we ended up with Blackheart. That was a tough character to play. decipher. The Son of the Devil. Wes Bentley did a great job. As did Peter Fonda as Mephisto. But I never really got the story right. A hero is only as good as his villain. ” And we never get the villain and the villain’s agenda. “









It was all Batman’s fault

As you can see, the reason really is rather simple, since Sony did not allow that was the main villain because Christopher Nolan had launched Batman Begins and, in it, the main villain was the Scarecrow from Cillian Murphy. Due to this, the film had to take another course and the plants were changed at the last minute.

Ghost Rider hasn’t finished finding his place in Marvel But now, it could be a good time to resurrect the character, considering that the company is going to choose to offer slightly darker characters, such as Blade (which will star Mahershala Ali and whose release date was leaked ago). little).

What would this ghost rider have been like with a villain like that?