Natalie Portman shows off her ‘Black Swan’ figure at 40 – New Woman

Natalie Portman returned to the red carpets after a year without being in front of the cameras to show off her most sensual outfit at 40 years old. The actress attended the LA Dance Project Annual Gala event with her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied in Los Angeles.

Natalie Portman confident and sensual at 40

Benjamin runs the dance company that organizes the gala, so it was a special occasion for the couple. This is why Natalie chose a Elegant Black Velvet Plunging Neckline Mini Dress, which was reminiscent of his role in the movie ‘The Black Swan’.

The famous woman accompanied her look with black strappy sandals and showed off her new look. It was a brown lob haircut above the shoulders that she carried into a loose, straight hairstyle.

Her makeup was natural and she highlighted her eyes with subtle lines. Her lips looked natural with a light pink color that is a favorite among celebrities. His jovial appearance surprised the public and through social networks he received several comments that claimed that he had found the fountain of youth.

Natalie confirms it: her children are her greatest pride

Natalie Portman, has always been characterized by the discretion with which he treats his personal and family life, since he never shares photos of his children on his social networks. However on this occasion he decided to make an exception by publishing a photograph of his two children, Aleph and Amalia.









The image shared by the Oscar-winning actress, through her Instagram account, was captured by her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whom she met during the recording of the movie ‘Black Swan’.

In it you can see Natalie hugging and kissing her children when they were little. Aleph is currently eight years old, while Amalia is three.

The photo was shared on the occasion of Mothers Day, during which, the actress also congratulated her mother and thanked her for the teachings that she can now pass on to her little ones.

The protagonist of ‘Black Swan’, has stated in several interviews, that his priority is always his personal life and his familyAs despite great fame and recognition for her exceptional talent, she thinks of her children as her greatest success.

You are currently in quarantine and ready for return to the recording sets to star in the Marvel movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which will be released in 2022.

At the end of last year, Natalie shared photos with her husband and of her pregnancy to thank what she called “the most beautiful decade so far”, for having married and given birth to her two children.