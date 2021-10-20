Movies to watch in cold weather and combat winter blues

After the fall, comes the cold winter and the farewell to the year. It is common for the seasonal depression or winter blues so it entails closing the cycle, but the cinema is there to appease this effect.
Cheerful movies to watch in winter 2021
A happy and enjoyable movie can be that little push to enjoy winter evenings and weekends. Whether you are in the mood of a classic black and white work, or prefer pop culture pieces, in this list of movies to watch in cold weather you will find the ideal one.
Transport yourself to London to relive one of the most famous romances of all. The romance between the characters of Julia Roberts and a very handsome Hugh grant it will brighten your heart along with the amazing soundtrack.
Few things can make you feel as good as fast as Meg ryan and Tom Hanks. The story between two PenPals that have been writing via email, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because you’ll have to see how romance unfolds — in digital times of the 2000s.
Two reasons: Hugh grany and Collin Firth, Do we need anything else to be happy? This funny intertwined story tells the romance in the middle of the Christmas season in a variety of ways. You will get angry, you will laugh, you will like someone or not and you will know winter affection.
A Christmas classic where the protagonist appreciates life by knowing how things would be if he were not there.
Sally’s scene at Katz’s Deli will be enough to make you forget about the annoyances outside. A reunion between two acquaintances will turn into a funny (and thoughtful) romantic comedy story. But seriously, can a man and a woman just be friends?
The rom-com par excellence that makes you laugh a lot — and no matter how many times you see it, at each stage of your life you will find a new reflection on it. It is also full of celebrities, Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin.
The story of a young Stephen Hawking (played by Eddie Redmayne) when he embarks on his relationship with his future wife, Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones) as they both embark on the development of Hawking’s disease.
“The Story of a Gentle and Uncommon Man” – This Tim Burton classic will catch you with the story of Edward (Johnny Depp), a humanoid with scissorhands who stays with a family of the Subbios and falls in love with the teenage daughter (Winona Ryder).
One of the most tender reunions in the history of cinema, which may be very cheesy, but borders on the rom-coms that make us feel good the most. Discover the thread behind two New York lovers who tempted fate.
Jack Black, Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, Can we ask for a more apt cast to make us laugh and sob at the same time? The story of these two women looking for something reciprocal will be that break necessary in your seasonal depression.
Meg ryan —The queen of feel good movies— is an alcoholic, and will have a man (the most handsome Andy Garcia) wanting to do what is possible for her. Could we avoid crying? I do not believe it.
Yes, one more from Nora Ephron because her movies are the best to see in winter. Meg ryan and Tom Hanks —Winning duo— hope to meet soon, but while one sleeps, the other will be thinking about his better half.
Kiera knightley framed with period clothing, music and setting. A scandalous (and sensual) romance, plus the appearance of Jude Law, they do it more hot that you hot cocoa that you served to see it.
Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel brought to modernity with the four unforgettable sisters going through the Civil War. An account of the feminist era of New England with the change of seasons and beautiful landscapes to fall in love with.
One of the classic romantic comedies par excellence and that has no longer been seen the same. With a young woman Shirley McLain, this sixties film captures the generations before and after.
What could possibly go wrong with a romance formulated at Harvard? The possibilities are endless, as is our desire to cry whenever we watch this movie and listen to the beautiful soundtrack.
The same family, many stories, various types of romances and various disappointments, but also moments to cherish in the heart. The most familiar romantic comedy of the time with which you can identify with a character.