Meryl Streep to Star in a TV Series About the Climate Crisis | The USA Newspaper

Los Angeles (USA), (EFE) .- Meryl Streep will be one of the protagonists of “Extrapolations”, a television series prepared by Apple TV + with a plot that will narrate how the consequences of the climate crisis alter the daily lives of its characters.

The actress will join a cast that also includes Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh ​​Gourav, all under Scott’s direction. Z Burns.

Burns has experience in recreating undesirable but possible scenarios, as he was the scriptwriter of “Contagion”, a film released in 2011 that imagined a global pandemic and that in 2020 experienced a popularity peak due to the similarities of its plot with the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the series starring Streep, “will examine how the imminent changes on the planet will affect love, faith, work, family and people’s lives throughout eight interconnected episodes,” said the Apple TV + platform in your advertisement.









The chapters will also imagine the way in which the different countries of the world will fight for the survival of their inhabitants.

It is unknown when the filming of the project will begin and the release date of the series.

Streep, the most Oscar-nominated actress in history, made the leap to the small screen with “Big Little Lies,” an acclaimed HBO series in which she shared the limelight with Nicole Kidman and was nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress in distribution.

For its part, Apple is sparing no budget to sign popular television faces like Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and Keira Knightley, along with movie icons like Martin Scorsese, Sofia Coppola, Ewan McGregor and Tom Hanks.