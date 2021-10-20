Matt Damon’s movie that reflects ancestral misogyny

“The Last Duel” is the adaptation of Eric Jager by Ridley Scott, the story is set in 14th century France, where the confrontation between Jean de Carrouges (played by Matt Damon) and squire Jacques LeGris (Played by Adam) is told. Driver), this confrontation to the death is because Carrouges accuses LeGris of abusing his wife. The one who wins will be the winner, however, if the squire is the one who wins, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

“The last duel” history

This film is based on a female contribution thanks to the approach of the screenwriter Nicole Holofcener, who has directed “Friends with money” (2006), “A second chance” (2013), among others, and made the script for “Can you forgive me?” (2018). Thanks to Holofcener writing the script for “The Last Duel”, the film went from being mere entertainment to drama with an emotional focus, both intense and lucid and complex.

On the other hand, Scott has worked on well-known and historical themes such as the classic film “Gladiator” (2000), so “The Last Duel” is a space similar to the one he faced when greening the film. However, in Gladiator Scott used the historical context to talk about different themes either as loyalty or power, while in “The Last Duel” he not only focuses on making a good greening of the film, but on portraying the historical social brutality that was done against women of that time.









“The Last Duel”: Ancestral Misogyny

“The Last Duel” demonstrates a high level of realism, either due to its historical rigor that goes back to a history of 635 years ago relying on historical advisers, gunsmiths, artists, designers, costumers, among others, as well as the plot on the abuse and brutal and gritty nature that plunged into a world of medieval traditions with high social contrasts, destined to be solved based on the codes of chivalry, causing two supposed friends to face each other in a death duel, putting the political and religious institutions of the fourteenth century above.

The film makes clear the value that society only takes into account men’s statements, thus showing the misogyny, machismo, inequality in relationships and the total violation of identity by the common patriarchal agreement where science and law were at the service of God.

It is important to emphasize that the film is divided into three parts, all three telling the same story, that is why the sobriety of the film can become excessive, since it tells the same facts three times, however it is not a Tedious narrative error, but thanks to Scott’s direction, at every moment of the story he emphasizes the main traits of the protagonist telling the story at that moment. The extravagant way of telling the story makes a tragic event a unique narrative with a singular effect. Since this film lets us see that it is a subjective narrative in which concepts such as dignity, arrogance and pride, are values ​​that we ourselves give meaning, even putting our own morals at stake.

Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” is a large-scale film showing, which it tests our morale to push us to our own reflection.