Lexus Reveals Its Eternals-Inspired Line Of Cars

Eternals, Marvel’s latest production to premiere on November 5 in the United States, represents a new opportunity to showcase products in the scenes of what will probably be one of the most watched movies of the season.

When Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark in 2008, he appeared behind the wheel of an Audi R8; the brand with the four rings had been the primary supplier of automobiles for the Marvel heroes. However, 10 years later we saw Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther on the roof of a Lexus LC 500 driven remotely from Wakanda; at that point it was clear that the Audi era at Marvel had come to an end. Now Lexus is in control.

However, the immortal demigods known since 1976 as Eternals, or Eternals, do not need motor vehicles, with the exception of Kingo, who is the protagonist of a promotional video titled “Parking Spot”, or “Parking Spot” in which the Superhero played by Kumail Nanjiani has to find a safe parking spot for his new Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance V8, before he can join the epic battle of superheroes taking place in the city center. The video, by the way, was directed by the Russo brothers, who have directed four Marvel Studios movies, including Avengers: Endgame.

It remains to be seen if the other Eternals will appear on the screen behind the wheel of a Lexus, but anyway the luxury brand of Toyota prepared 10 versions of its models with covers inspired by each of the characters, which can be seen at various promotional events, including the film’s world premiere.

These are the Lexus of the Eternals:

Ajak with Lexus GX: Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, is a powerful and dominant woman. It is paired with one of the most capable SUVs, the GX SUV.

Druig with Lexus GX: Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, is the rebel in the film, with super strength and endurance, making the GX SUV a fitting reflection of his character.

Gilgamesh with Lexus LX: For the strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee, Lexus’ largest and most powerful SUV, the LX, fits the bill. Sadly, it’s inspired by the current model and not the replacement we met the week before.

Makkari with Lexus RC F Track Edition – The fastest Eternal, Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, naturally had to be paired with the fastest car in the lineup, the RC F Track Edition.

Phastos with Lexus LX: Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is the team’s tech guru, so he was paired with the LX, a technologically advanced truck. Again, like the Gilgamesh SUV, this truck is inspired by the outgoing model and not the new LX.

Sersi with Lexus RC F – One of Lexus’ most powerful vehicles, the RC F, is paired with Sersi, one of the most powerful characters in the film played by Gemma Chan.

Sprite with Lexus NX: The versatility of the NX crossover matches Sprite’s ability to cast illusions, played by Lia McHugh.

Thena with Lexus LC 500: Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, is a perfect match for the stylish Lexus LC 500.

Each Lexus Eternals appearance features a unique individual acrylic cover inspired by the iconography and superpower of each character. In all of them you can see a golden glow emanating from the grilles and underside of the vehicles, reflecting the energy shared by the characters as seen in the movie.

Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing at Marvel Studios, said in a statement that “after telling such a successful co-branding story about the original film by Black panther, we are delighted to partner with Lexus once again. “









