Katy Perry dazzles in a strapless slit dress by Laquan Smith

His style has no limits, his wardrobes are guided by fantasy, and his lightness in the world of fashion never ceases to amaze. We refer to Katy Perry, who masters the keys to the meaning of risky and unconventional garments to perfection.

His appearances on the show ‘American Idol’ have left on display a series of looks cured that have been created by your stylist, Tatiana waterford, which have been wrapped in shine and a very particular texture that has promised to capture the attention of the final season: the leather. This was witnessed in his most recent video ‘Katy in Color’, where a knee length dress Red on vinyl caught the trends of the moment, but not only this piece shouted lucidity, the last publication on the Instagram account of the American singer, Katy Perry, endorsed a new design that dazzles in a pronounced opening.









Katy Perry dazzles in a slit dress

For the red carpet of the twentieth season of the music television show, the performer of ‘Roar’ paraded in a midi dress signed by LaQuan Smith that plunged into a maxi opening in the side, exposing the legs. The camel-colored iridescent leather design was wrapped in a corset that covered the entire upper part, and also had a square neckline that allows to visually generate a stylized figure, ideal for any type of bust.

His personal stamp is always imposed on his presentations, and this time it was reflected in the choice of footwear, some high sandals with transparent tie and triangular tip that gave all the power to the main piece, the dress, but they had in their essence bold notes such as the extra thin and metallic heel. To accentuate the result, the accessories were subtly chosen, the triple hoop earrings infused a subtle hint of sophistication, and the ring came as a finishing touch.

Finally, your debut at most divergent dress halftime merged with a natural makeup by the Makeup Artist, Michael Anthony, who highlighted the color of his eyes, and finally, his brown hair directed by the hair guru, Jesus Guerrero, released warm waves that proclaimed a fresh, but truly sophisticated final outfit.