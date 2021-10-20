Karrion Kross, upset about not wrestling with Bray Wyatt in WWE

The Luchistic world is wanting to know where they will be able to see Windham (it is the name that he will use) from now on. The fighter hitherto known as Bray Wyatt has been talking to the most important companies and it is a matter of time before he starts working in one of them. He also recently showed interest in teaming up with ROH’s Danhausen. Many also dream of returning to WWE but this option to be ruled out. And in this sense, the WWE Universe is left without seeing more than they wanted from him as a Superstar.

► Karrion Kross wanted to fight with Bray Wyatt

But not only fans but also a fighter like Karrion Kross, who says he is upset at the inability to fight Windham. A fan recently made a post on Twitter noting that he is still angry that he will not be able to see a match between them and “The Herald of Doomsday” replied showing that he has the same sentiment with a moving image of Jack Torrance, the character played by Jack Nicholson in the movie ‘The Shining’ (Stanley Kubrick, 1980).

And also nothing indicates that in the coming years this fight will be possible.. Karrion Kross is starting his career as a WWE Superstar and Windham has just left the company with no apparent intention of returning. And in the case of the former NXT Champion, he is looking for his place on Raw. He was not on television last Monday but it is understandable because the show focused on Crown Jewel 2021, which is going to be held tomorrow, and he will not be present.