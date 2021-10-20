Jennifer Aniston creates the KO by telling her secret about Tinder

Jennifer Aniston told the media her secret about Tinder, Although he has not wanted to talk about his love relationships, this time he made space to talk about his preferences to the fans who follow him closely. And, why not, see if any of them have the characteristics that she looks for in a person.

It turns out that Aniston has not had much luck in love that we say, since she has separated from her all partners, and today she is single. The actress released a KO by confessing that she does not use Tinder and that she does not believe much in dates that are given that way, recognizing that she is an old-fashioned woman, so she loves the traditional method of flirting and inviting to go out person to person.

In an interview offered by telephone, this famous actress confirmed that she is single and, although she has no one by her side at the moment, she is open to new possibilities. Recall that Brad Pitt and Theroux are Jennifer’s exes, who remained in a relationship for more than 20 years, but since 2018, after their separation, she had not wanted to formalize any relationship and kept enjoying her singleness.

But at present, she indicated that she is ready to start a new relationship, but not through applications like Tinder, Since she likes to be asked to go out and from there begin to establish the relationship. For her part, she pointed out that her ideal partner should be a man who connects with her, has a very good mood, likes to exercise, is kind, generous and self-confident.









On the other hand, he made it clear that he does not want to know anything about marriages. She is satisfied with the weddings she has already had, and now she just wants a stable and formal relationship, but without any ceremony or official act involved.

The truth is that Jennifer Aniston has not been overcome by the breakups of the past. TOShe is currently the protagonist of ‘The Morning Show’ and it shows that she has managed to achieve a professional and personal stability that has led her to want to give herself a new opportunity in her love life.

A simple but pleasant life, without chains to bind her, with a partner who makes her smile and can enjoy her achievements, dreams and goals together: a man who loves healthy life and is willing to accompany her. This is the ideal partner Jennifer Aniston is looking for to accompany her for the rest of her life, as she explained herself.

Hopefully he can get his better half. Meanwhile, we will be aware if that prince charming appears, and makes your dreams come true to tell you in great detail.