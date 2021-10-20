Jamie Lynn Spears: Britney Spears’ sister tries to donate the proceeds of her memoirs to an NGO and the entity rejects them | People

Britney Spears’ duel with her father for his guardianship is not the only one that the singer has had to beat within her family circle. It was in mid-October that the pop star openly criticized the next book to be published by her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in January 2022. The little Spears decided to call her work I must confess … (which translates as “I must confess …”), a name that refers to one of Britney’s best-known songs, Baby One More Time, and that she was later forced to change due to the numerous criticisms received on social networks and by her own sister, who publicly accused her of not supporting the movement Free Britney. Critics that have negatively affected the fame of this future book, reaching the ears of the NGO to which Spears wanted to donate the funds raised from its sale.

The non-profit organization This Is My Brave, dedicated to mental health, has turned down Jamie Lynn Spears’ offer to donate them with the proceeds from the sales of her memoir. The NGO has responded through a post on Instagram to the negative reactions they have aroused: “We have listened to you. We are taking action. We are deeply sorry to have offended someone. We have declined to donate the next Jamie Lynn Spears book. ” Along with the publication, they have included an explanatory text that has been applauded by a multitude of followers who support the movement Free Britney: “This Is My Brave was recently recommended as a recipient of proceeds from the upcoming Jamie Lynn Spears book. We have made the decision to reject the offer to receive the benefits of the book sales. “

The association has made it clear with its decision that it is on the side of the pop icon, and has preferred to keep its reputation intact to accept the money. It was in July when the publishing house Worthy Publishing announced the name of the autobiography of the actress of Zoey 101, but later he had to retract, stating that “it had been wrongly published.”









“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about the book has appeared in public space, especially at this very delicate time for Jamie Lynn and his family,” said the publisher, specializing in Christian authors, through a statement. Last week he announced that his book would finally be called Things I Should Have Said (“Things I Should Have Said”) and that’s when she revealed her plans to donate to This Is My Brave.

The actress did not hesitate to praise in her social networks the “incredible work” that the organization does. “I know I still have a lot to learn, but I feel that finishing this book has allowed me to close this chapter of my life that has lasted 30 years, and I hope it will help anyone else who has forgotten their worth, lost their voice or you are trying to break an insane cycle in your life. Which is why I’m so happy to announce that a portion of the proceeds from my book will go to This is my Brave, because I know how scary sharing personal struggles can be, especially if you don’t feel like you have the support or a safe space to do it, and they are doing an amazing job supporting and encouraging people as they courageously share their experiences. ” A few words that have not been enough for the association.

A week ago, Britney Spears publicly mocked the book and her sister’s intentions by wanting to publish it taking advantage of her fame. “Good news … I’m also thinking of releasing a book next year,” he wrote. “But I’m having trouble finding a title, so maybe my fans can help! Option 1, ‘Shit, I have no idea.’ Option 2, ‘I really care what people think !!!!’